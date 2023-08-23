 10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Miami and Fort Lauderdale | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
10 Best Restaurants to Dine With Your Dog in South Florida

Take your pup for a burger and a beer at these pet-friendly spots.
August 23, 2023
Take your dog to Casa Sensei.
Take your dog to Casa Sensei. Photo by @TourWithTeddy
Let's face it: For many of us, a dog isn't just a pet. Most likely, he's also your best friend, your running buddy, and the silent keeper of your deepest secrets. So it makes sense he's your first choice to share a meal with on a weekday afternoon or a relaxing weekend outing.

Luckily, Miami's tropical climate ensures plenty of places with outdoor spaces designed for you and your pooch to enjoy together.

Although most restaurant patios welcome you and your four-legged friend, some go far beyond the complimentary water bowl by catering to canines with special doggie dishes and freebies. Think pet-friendly sushi, meaty treats for Fido, and exclusive "puppy" menus that include house-made dog biscuits and desserts.

To show your furry friends some extra appreciation this year, we've compiled a list of the best pet-friendly places in South Florida to chow down and enjoy some good eats — with your pooch, of course.
click to enlarge
You and your pup can order a plate of bacon at Bacon Bitch in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Bacon Bitch

Bacon Bitch

860 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-900-7371
baconbitch.com
Take your favorite little bitch to this restaurant and stretch out on the inviting patio. Bacon Bitch is so dog-friendly the kitchen is more than happy to customize any item on the menu just for your pooch. While there's plenty of egg and cheese goodness to go around, we're pretty sure there isn't pup on this planet that would say "no" to a giant plate of Nueske's bacon along with any of the offerings of the "Extra Bitch" menu, including strip steak and turkey sausage.
click to enlarge
Casa Sensei offers its take on dog-friendly sushi.
Photo courtesy of Casa Sensei

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-530-4176
casasensei.com
If you want to spoil your dog, bring them to Casa Sensei for a truly "woof-tastic" good time. Casa Sensei offers guests and their dogs a spacious outdoor patio where you can enjoy the breeze and dog-friendly bites overlooking the Himmarshee Canal. Pups can choose from a choice of savory "doggie sushi," hand-rolled bites that include the "woof roll" prepared with beef, rice, carrots, and peas rolled in soy paper, as well as special dog-friendly "salmon delight" and "chicken lovers" stir-fries. Casa Sensei also hosts special monthly happy hours for pups.
click to enlarge
Give your pupper the best brain freeze ever.
Photo courtesy of Cielito Artisan Pops.

Cielito Artisan Pops

2750 NW Third Ave., Suite 20A, Miami
305-397-7392
cielitoartisanpops.com
This paleta shop in the iconic black-and-white-striped Wynwood Building offers frozen treats for you and your dog. Whether you dip your pop in dark or white chocolate or dress it up with an endless variety of toppings, order one of the special dietary-friendly doggy pops for pups to enjoy. That means you can treat your dog to a "pup-sicle" of his own, with flavors such as banana with peanut butter, pumpkin with yogurt, and watermelon pineapple.
click to enlarge
The InterContinental Miami welcomes you and your pup to check-in.
InterContinental Miami photo

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-577-1000
icmiamihotel.com
InterContinental Miami is already a well-established location for dog lovers thanks to its "Pets & Points" package, offering discounted pet fees and amenities, complimentary food and water bowls, mats, and snacks. The hotel has partnered with two local female-owned businesses — YumPup! and Hola from Lola — to make visitors feel even more pampered. Stays include eight-ounce cups of YumPup!, dog food crafted with fresh ingredients like beef, quinoa, and sweet potatoes, while Hola from Lola created an adjustable double-sided logo bandana that fits over existing dog collars. Both items will be distributed to guests upon check-in. Not staying at the hotel? A spacious dog park and walking path are just steps from the hotel entrance, where guests and their pets can enjoy the fresh air and views of Biscayne Bay. And dogs and their owners ready to mingle need look no further than the InterContinental's Bayside Terrace, which becomes "Paws Patio" from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. The open-air event is free and open to the public. Water bowls are on hand for all canines, while adults can enjoy "Dirty Dog" martinis, "Mutt" mules, and other libations from the cash bar. For more information on ICM's pet-friendly services, visit the ICM website.
click to enlarge
At Kush Wynwood, furry friends have a pet-friendly menu worth savoring.
Kush Hospitality photo

Kush Wynwood

2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-576-4500
kushhospitality.com
This pet-friendly Wynwood dining destination has a table outside with you and your pup's name on it — and a select menu made just for fur babies. If your four-legged friend is hungry, guests can order doggy-style dishes like "Chichi's Chicken & Rice" — a bowl of grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots, and peas. While Bosco chows down, humans are encouraged to enjoy the restaurant's ever-rotating list of quality craft beers, locally sourced food, and engaging art created by local artists.
click to enlarge
Lokal offers a "Doggy Menu" just for pups.
Kush Hospitality photo

Lokal

3190 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove
305-442-3377
kushhospitality.com
When Lokal opened its doors in December 2011, the Coconut Grove restaurant quickly became a gathering spot for locals and their furry friends. To that end, the establishment's standalone doggy menu offers pups the chance to indulge in doggo-only dishes like "Chichi Get the Meatloaf," featuring a homemade meatloaf with egg and tomato puree, or "Yeyo's Chicken & Rice" that combines grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots, and peas. Pair each with a "Bowser Beer," a non-alcoholic beer for pups served over ice.
click to enlarge
Negroni offers beef tartare for your pup.
Negroni photo

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami
786-510-0075
negronius.com
Your pup won't be subjected to begging for scraps if you dine at Negroni in Midtown. The dog-only menu is available for pups seated outdoors and includes two of the most luxurious puppy chow selections in the Magic City. Dine here, and your dog can also enjoy dishes like the chicken nigiri made with organic grilled chicken breast, sushi rice, and carrot spaghetti or beef tartare made with grass-fed ground beef, steamed sushi rice, and boiled vegetables. While your pup enjoys their meal, indulge in Negroni's happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily, when everything on the menu is priced between $8-$10 and includes dishes like the rock shrimp and tuna tartare tostadas and cocktails such as Negroni's signature Negroni sour.
click to enlarge
Saw Restaurant is not only dog-friendly — it has a dedicated dog menu to boot.
Sawa Restaurant photo

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables
305-447-6555
sawarestaurant.com
Swanky Coral Gables canines can indulge in a little retail therapy at Shops at Merrick Park and then lounge on Sawa's patio, where a special dog-only menu awaits. Your pampered pup can start her meal with tapas offerings like gourmet baked mini biscuits, bully strips, and Purina Beggin' Strips. From there, it's a choice between a chicken breast or filet mignon kebab. And for the final course, Fifi can finish with a scoop or two of pup-friendly ice cream.
click to enlarge
Shooters Waterfront is the ideal place to dine with your dog.
Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-566-2855
shooterswaterfront.com
If it's a relaxing afternoon you're after, you can spend it at Shooters — preferably with a drink in hand and your dog's leash in the other. While you enjoy the Intracoastal views, your pup can order dishes prepared by Fort Lauderdale-based Meals for Dogs. The meals offer a savory, veterinary-approved dish carefully prepared for man's best friend. Options include the "Ocean Reef Turkey," "Boca Chica Chicken," and "Bahia Beef," each made with a variety of vegetables and grains, including lentils, whole wheat macaroni, butternut squash, sweet potato, carrots, and kale, and fortified with pumpkin, hemp, or flaxseed oils and a blend of essential vitamins and minerals.
click to enlarge
Frenchies and French fries at Quarterdeck
Photo by @MallowFrenchie

Quarterdeck

1035 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-524-6163
quarterdeckrestaurants.com
Miami's favorite chill hangout knows how to make your dog feel special. Grab a table at Quarterdeck's outdoor patio area and treat your pooch to a meal from the exclusive "Puppy Chow" menu. The selections range from $2-$10 and include grilled chicken with rice, bacon strips, sweet potato treats, and an unseasoned hamburger patty — all served with a bowl of ice water. While your pup is chowing down, people are encouraged to enjoy a Tito's "Puptail" (not intended for animal consumption) like the "Brindle" made with Tito's vodka, orange juice, and sparkling mineral water, topped off with fresh blackberries.
