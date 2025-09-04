 Famed Miami Burger Joint is Coming to Fort Lauderdale | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Famed Miami Burger Joint is Coming to Fort Lauderdale

A viral Miami burger joint is coming to Fort Lauderdale, marking its second Broward spot after its future Dania Beach opening.
September 4, 2025
Image: Wildly popular Miami smash burger spot Skinny Louie is opening in Fort Lauderdale on Las Olas Boulevard soon with its smashburgers, fries, and shakes.
Wildly popular Miami smash burger spot Skinny Louie is opening in Fort Lauderdale on Las Olas Boulevard soon with its smashburgers, fries, and shakes. Skinny Louie photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After debuting in Wynwood in 2023, Skinny Louie quickly found success thanks to its delicious smash burgers and milkshakes. Since then, it has opened more locations across Miami-Dade, including Coral Gables, Aventura, Little Havana, and South Miami, and expanded into the New York City market with five locales so far.

Now, the Broward Scene reports that Skinny Louie is planning a Fort Lauderdale outpost. The expansion is confirmed on Skinny Louie’s website, which lists Fort Lauderdale as "coming soon." There's no word yet on where exactly in Fort Lauderdale Skinny Louie will open, but according to the Broward Scene, Las Olas Boulevard is a likely contender. 
click to enlarge
People in Fort Lauderdale are extremely excited about Skinny Louie's Fort Lauderdale
Screenshot via Instagram/@thebrowardscene
This will be the restaurant’s second location in Broward County. It's opening soon in Dania Beach at 23 S. Pointe Dr. as part of the Dania Pointe development. Beyond Broward County, Skinny Louie’s South Florida dominance also extends into West Palm Beach, where it opened a spot on Clematis Street in June.

An Award-Worthy Success Story

The restaurant's success was really cemented during this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival, when the judges crowned it the best burger during Burger Bash. (It won the Schweid & Sons Very Best Burger Judges Award and a $2,500 check.) Owners Gonzalo Rubino, originally from Argentina, and Matias Palloni wowed the judges with the now-famous "Wagyu Louie," a double-smashed wagyu beef burger layered with melted smoked gouda, truffle aioli, and pickled jalapeños, all hugged by a soft brioche bun. It was Rubino's first Burger Bash win, and it solidified Skinny Louie's place in Miami's burger hall of fame.
click to enlarge
Smash burger spot Skinny Louie is opening all across South Florida
Skinny Louie photo
Before that, Skinny Louie seemingly found success overnight thanks to its strong social media following. Its offerings went viral and helped promote the then-fledgling Wynwood spot. The restaurant currently has 64,000 followers on Instagram and 5,000 followers on TikTok.

The classic menu doesn't serve this wagyu burger, but it does whip out the "Skinny Louie Cheeseburger" with grilled onions, double American cheese, pickles, and "Louie Sauce," the "Classic Burger" made with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions, ketchup, and mustard, and the "Applewood Bacon Burger" made of applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, and "Louie Sauce."

Skinny Louie Fort Lauderdale. Coming soon to Las Olas Boulevard; skinnylouie.com.
Image: Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
A message from Food & Drink Editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Breaking Food and Restaurant News

Media

New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Breaking Food and Restaurant News

By Tom Finkel
Image: New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Breaking Food and Restaurant News

Media

New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Breaking Food and Restaurant News

By Tom Finkel
Image: How to Eat Like a Champ at an Inter Miami CF Game

Sports

How to Eat Like a Champ at an Inter Miami CF Game

By Rachel Costa
Image: Video: Iguana Steals Pizza at South Florida Resort, Has No Regrets

Humor

Video: Iguana Steals Pizza at South Florida Resort, Has No Regrets

By Olee Fowler
Image: Two South Florida Parlors Among the Best Ice Cream Shops in U.S.

Lists

Two South Florida Parlors Among the Best Ice Cream Shops in U.S.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation