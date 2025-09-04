Famed Miami Burger Joint is Coming to Fort Lauderdale

Now, the Broward Scene reports that Skinny Louie is planning a Fort Lauderdale outpost. The expansion is confirmed on Skinny Louie’s website, which lists Fort Lauderdale as "coming soon." There's no word yet on where exactly in Fort Lauderdale Skinny Louie will open, but according to the Broward Scene, Las Olas Boulevard is a likely contender. It's opening soon in Dania Beach at 23 S. Pointe Dr. as part of the Dania Pointe development. Beyond Broward County, Skinny Louie’s South Florida dominance also extends into West Palm Beach, where it opened a spot on Clematis Street in June.
An Award-Worthy Success StoryThe restaurant's success was really cemented during this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival, when the judges crowned it the best burger during Burger Bash. (It won the Schweid & Sons Very Best Burger Judges Award and a $2,500 check.) Owners Gonzalo Rubino, originally from Argentina, and Matias Palloni wowed the judges with the now-famous "Wagyu Louie," a double-smashed wagyu beef burger layered with melted smoked gouda, truffle aioli, and pickled jalapeños, all hugged by a soft brioche bun. It was Rubino's first Burger Bash win, and it solidified Skinny Louie's place in Miami's burger hall of fame.
64,000 followers on Instagram and 5,000 followers on TikTok.
The classic menu doesn't serve this wagyu burger, but it does whip out the "Skinny Louie Cheeseburger" with grilled onions, double American cheese, pickles, and "Louie Sauce," the "Classic Burger" made with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions, ketchup, and mustard, and the "Applewood Bacon Burger" made of applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, and "Louie Sauce."
Skinny Louie Fort Lauderdale. Coming soon to Las Olas Boulevard; skinnylouie.com.