The Seven Best Things to Do in South Florida This Weekend

Live stage productions seem to be leading the pack in the entertainment and cultural events field this weekend as we move into the middle of November.

Playhouses that have been preparing their season openers are ready to take them to the stage. Student actors at Florida Atlantic University will present their second production of the season, a 180-degree jump to comedy from the theater-of-mood wrought by Anton Chekov's Uncle Vanya, the troupe's season opener. Plus, the newly renovated Kravis Center in West Palm Beach will offer a Broadway phenomenon.

The Museum of Discovery and Science will deliver a nontheatrical package: an uplifting tale of animals saved from extinction.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening this weekend:

Friday, November 15

You’re in luck if your Halloween mask hasn’t been packed away for next year. It’s time for another fabulous party to benefit Beyond Nine Cat Rescue. This time, the theme of the festivities is Masquerade Madness, and prizes will be awarded for the best mask. Your $20 donation at the door Friday night includes valet parking, a cocktail of your choice, dinner, and dessert. There’ll be a lot of great stuff in raffles and a silent auction. Established in 2007, Beyond Nine Cat Rescue is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group dedicated to giving felines the opportunity to live safe, healthy, and happy lives. It has about 200 cats waiting for forever homes, so give adoption serious thought. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa, 1200 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach; beyondninecatrescue.org. Admission is a donation of $20 at the door.

Student thespians at Florida Atlantic University are set to stage a production that Bostonians would call "a wicked pissa." Urinetown, a play by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, will run this Friday through next Sunday, November 24, at FAU’s Studio One Theatre on the Boca Raton campus. Set during a catastrophic water shortage when the use of private toilets has been banned, this hysterical musical satire of corporate greed and political malfeasance has an unlikely hero: a man who needs to pee and refuses to pay for it. The winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is an outrageous, modern comedic romp. Make sure you visit the restroom before you take your seat. 7 p.m. Friday, November 15; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, November 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, through Sunday, November 24, at FAU's Studio One, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-297-6124. Tickets cost $22 via fauevents.com.

Fiddler on the Roof runs through Sunday at the Kravis Center. Photo by Joan Marcus

Not many plays earn the descriptor “beloved.” Fiddler on the Roof is among the few — and it's a distinction well earned and enduring. The tale of hard-working families in a small Russian village circa 1905, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein, is about to conclude its run at the revamped Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Fiddler is based on Tevye and His Daughters, a series of stories written in Yiddish by Ukrainian writer Sholem Aleichem and first published in 1894. The musical centers on Tevye, the father of headstrong daughters seemingly bent on flouting his Jewish religious and cultural traditions. The classic production is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim),” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.” The original Broadway show, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. 8 p.m. Friday, November 15; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469; kravis.org. Tickets start at $39.

Experience an unforgettable evening as South Florida’s top female impersonators transform into legendary music stars. The show, Icons: The Art of Celebrity Illusion, brings Cher, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Judy Garland, and Liza Minelli together for one night only. Join host and drag superstar Nicole Halliwell for an hour of fabulousness, glamour, outrageous costumes, musical hits, and plenty of surprises. 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Rd., Boca Raton; 844-672-2849; miznerparkculturalcenter.com. Tickets cost $29.

The cast of Andy and the Orphans, a new comedy by Lindsey Ferrentino, opening Friday in Boca Raton. Photo courtesy of Primal Forces

The theater troupe Primal Forces will open its sixth season this Friday (its second in Boca Raton) with a powerful and poignant comedy by Lindsey Ferrentino, Andy and the Orphans. The play, which debuted last year at New York’s Roundabout Theatre, follows a Jewish family on a road trip that uncovers an old scandal and some shattering family secrets. “I am honored to bring together such a distinguished ensemble cast for this production,” director Keith Garsson says. Though the play is often hilarious, Garsson says it also "explores a real family drama and lays bare topics that are not as readily discussed." The plot involves a couple of unhinged siblings who, after their father’s death, reunite with Andy, their movie-loving brother neither has seen in years. Together they careen down the Long Island Expressway while navigating strip malls, traffic jams, and some serious and not-so-serious family drama. The cast includes Edward Barbanell, a longtime Coral Springs resident, who understudied his role in its original incarnation in New York City. 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, through December 8 at Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Tickets start at $40 via primalforces.com or 866-811-4111.

Saturday, November 16

The Distinguished Speaker Series at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale is back for its 2019 autumn season. Visitors of all ages are invited to learn from renowned researchers and scholars, who will educate, entertain, and inspire new ways of thinking about marine-related topics. This event will include an AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater screening Saturday of the critically acclaimed documentary Back From the Brink, which explores true stories of animals rescued from the edge of extinction. Several screenings are planned for Saturday, along with a distinguished speaker presentation at 2:30. 9 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free to museum members; nonmember tickets cost $16 to $19.

In an effort to face our nation’s growing health crisis, curb the opioid epidemic, and deal with mental health issues, Integrative Medicine US and Lost Legacy Martial Arts will host their second-annual Integrative Health Expo and Legacy Kung Fu Tournament this Saturday and Sunday. The goal is to engage the community in exercise, mindfulness, and lifestyle and dietary changes as preventative healthcare. The free event will include classes for beginners on tai chi, qi gong, yoga, boot camp fitness, break dancing, and stationary surfing, as well as exhibitors providing information about and treatments in acupuncture, chiropractic, massage, dentistry, CBD, and more. For details, visit integrativemedicine.us or lostlegacysystems.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at Coral Springs City Gym, 2501 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. Admission free.