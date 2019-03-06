The Ten Best Spring Break Party Spots in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is kind of a big deal — especially at this time of year.

A recent ranking of Spring Break destinations by CheapOair placed “The Venice of America” at the No. 2 spot in the U.S. for 2019. And, as icing on the tropical cake, TripAdvisor just named Fort Lauderdale Beach one of its top ten U.S. beaches.

So, Spring Breakers: get ready to party your ass off on one of the best beaches in the world.

Here are the top ten spots you should party at while you're down here:

1. Elbo Room. Generations upon generations have partied at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale. 2019 will certainly be no exception. The world-famous dive bar, located where Las Olas Boulevard meets A1A, is known for its live tunes, late night shenanigans and seemingly endless beer. Its second floor has awesome ocean views and, well, there’s a stripper pole for when you reach that level. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; elboroom.com.

2. Sway Nightclub. Located in Lauderdale’s Himmarshee party district, Sway has three VIP sections and more than 25 tables. Plus, there is ample space to shake your ass and/or find your next boo. The club will stay open until 4 a.m. every night in March with special all-you-can drink packages for Spring Breakers starting at only 20 bucks. Open 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. every night in March. 111 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; swaynightclub.com.

3. Rock Bar. Based on the first few days of Spring Break 2019, Rock Bar is a beachfront force to be reckoned with. Its music is blaring. Its hookahs are smoking. And there is enough alcohol flowing to keep entire colleges buzzed. Spend a few hours here and you may end up on a table. The spot is open until 4 a.m. nightly and it also has stellar 2-for-1 drink offers all day (and night) long. Open daily 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. 219 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; itsbetteronthebeach.com.

EXPAND Blondies is known for ice cold buckets in the heart of the Spring Break action. Jesse Scott

4. Blondies. There’s a reason why some locals call this beach spot “Blackout Blondies.” With endless buckets of beer, arcade games, pool tables, a really long bar, and outdoor tables for stellar people-watching, you can spend hours (or days) at this beachfront spot. Wedged between the wildness in front of Beach Place and the always-popular Elbo Room, it really doesn’t get much better than Blondies. Open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. 229 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; blondiesfl.com.

5. America’s Backyard. The Himmarshee District is Fort Lauderdale’s mini party town. Within its generally wild and boozy confines is America’s Backyard. The expansive outdoor utopia knows how to get even wilder for Spring Break with specials galore. Among them, they have a $20 open bar Sunday through Wednesday until Midnight and 2-for-1 drinks from 9 to 11 p.m. on Fridays. Open 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly. 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; myamericasbackyard.com.

6. Parrot Lounge. Fort Lauderdale has gotten all new and fancy in recent times. Fortunately, there are authentic watering holes like the Parrot still standing strong. This spot, located a stone’s throw from McSorley’s, has been a Fort Lauderdale institution since 1970. It’s loaded with TVs, craft beer, friendly bartenders and plenty of tables for when your party pours out on to the street. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 911 Sunrise Ln., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com.

7. McSorley’s Beach Pub. It's a pub with an Irish flair and has all the makings for a solid Spring Break day and/or night. McSorley’s has three distinct levels, including several bars and a rooftop known for late-night dance shenanigans and a beautiful ocean view. Its happy hour is always stellar, too, with half off beverages from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; mcsorleysftl.com.

EXPAND Beach Place remains a central landmark for the Spring Break action. Jesse Scott

8. Beach Place. Watch the height of Spring Break debauchery go down at Beach Place. Every year, a giant amoeba formation of Spring Breakers gathers on the beach below Beach Place and pours into the adjacent ocean. It’s quite the spectacle . And, at Beach Place, you have some stellar drinking options, including Lulu’s Bait Shack, Fat Tuesday, and Hooters. Restaurant hours vary. 17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; galleryatbeachplace.com.

9. Riverside Market. Off the beaten, beachy path is Fort Lauderdale’s craft beer heaven. If and when you need a break from the beer bong and PBR fest, this cozy spot located in Sailboat Bend has more than 650 craft beers in its expansive fridges and all kinds of board games. With beer from all corners of the country (and world), any Spring Breaker will feel right at home. Open 8 a.m. to Midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. 608 SW 12th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; theriversidemarket.com.

10. The Balcony. Mix in a little New Orleans and a whole lot of Fort Lauderdale and you have quite the fiesta. Located on an always-hopping section of Las Olas Boulevard and a short Uber ride from the beach, this spot offers half-off drinks Monday through Friday and an all-day happy hour on Wednesdays, among other specials. Its balcony offers great views, too. Who would've guessed? Open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to midnight on Sunday. 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thebalconylasolas.com.