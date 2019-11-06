The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Wednesday

Looking for a new read? Kathalynn Turner Davis’ new and captivating memoir, Kiss Me Swami: The Spiritual Education of a Beauty Queen, will give you all the feels. Chronicling her real-life experiences kissing Elvis, calling John Lennon a neighbor, and eating spaghetti with Frank Sinatra, Davis shows a side of Hollywood that few experience firsthand. Davis will be in West Palm Beach Wednesday at the Palm Beach Bookstore for a signing. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Palm Beach Bookstore, 215 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach; thepalmbeachbookstore.com. Admission is free.

Thursday

From “Oliver’s Army” to “Watching the Detectives” to “She” from the Notting Hill soundtrack, there is no shortage of Elvis Costello hits. On Thursday, he and his badass band, The Imposters, roll into Broward Center for a rockin’ affair. In addition to the classics, Costello released his 30th studio album, Look Now, last year, which is a surprisingly pop-heavy delight. 8 p.m. Thursday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $99.50.

The long-awaited Wharf Fort Lauderdale debuts Friday. Photo courtesy of Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Friday

The Wharf in Miami gets a lot of love for being a waterside party spot. Well, now Fort Lauderdale has a Wharf of its own. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale officially opens Friday at 6 p.m., and it's loaded with yummy cocktails, live music, and a variety of culinary staples, including Dean Max's Even Keel, Hou Mei, Lunchroom, and Mojo Donuts. Pro-tip: RSVP and get a free welcome cocktail. 6 p.m. Friday at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

What better place to watch Jaws than on a beach? OK, it may sound a little scary at first, but add in two dishes from the kind folks at Beach House Pompano and either a bottle of house wine or six-pack of beer and, bam, it’s killer (pun intended). It’s all part of Beach House Pompano’s Movie Under the Stars. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is $100 per couple.

The Commodores bring that easy '80s sound to Coconut Creek Saturday. Photo by Steve Spatafore

Saturday

It’s time to get inspired. Kicking off Friday at 9:30 a.m., Hollywood’s Young Circle Arts Park will host TEDxYoungCirclePark 2019, featuring speakers giving 10-minute stories to motivate you. Among the speakers are local TV personality and cancer survivor David Aizer, poet Nathaniel Delevoe, Directing Your Destiny author Jennifer Grace, and many more. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Young Circle Arts Park, 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood; tedxyoungcirclepark.com. Tickets cost $50.

You can grub for a good cause on Saturday in Pompano Beach. The 10th annual Walgreens Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine and Music Festival pairs pro football legends like O.J. McDuffie, Jim Klick, and Mercury Morris with local chefs in a battle for a culinary crown. Additionally, there’s a BBQ Pit Masters Competition, cornhole tournament, and country crooner Brett Young will perform. Proceeds benefit the Taste of the NFL’s Kick Hunger Challenge and Offerdahl’s Hand-Off Foundation Scholarship Fund. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; gridirongrilloff.com. Tickets and packages cost $79.50 and up.

Oh, she’s a brick ... house. Name that band? Need another hint? That’s why I’m easy ... easy like Sunday morning. Duh, it’s the Commodores. The Motown legends roll into Coconut Creek for a special gig on Saturday. Born and bred in Tuskegee, Ala., the group has been rocking for more than half a century, racking up hits and (fun fact) a Grammy for its single “Nightshift” in 1986. 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; casinococo.com. Tickets cost $30 to $50.

EXPAND Your dream car(s) arrives on Sunday with the Exotics on Las Olas show. Courtesy of Exotics on Las Olas

Sunday

VROOOOOM! VROOOOM! What is that vrooming on Las Olas Boulevard? O Sunday, it’s the Exotics on Las Olas show. Whether it’s a Lambo or Ferrari or [insert uber-expensive car you dream of], it will be parked on Fort Lauderdale’s main drag for you to gawk at. Among the show’s variety of showings, there will be an Exotics Row, Million Dollar Row, Classics Row, and Ferrari Central. Buckle up! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; exoticsonlasolas.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Tired of that obnoxious Broski McBroster at your usual game night? Make some new friends on Monday at Gulf Stream Brewing Company during Game Night. This event goes down twice per month (the second and fourth Mondays of the month) and there more than 60 board games to enjoy. All players get 20-percent off beer and Pizzeria Magadino is typically in attendance with vegan options, too. 6 to 11 p.m. Monday at Gulf Stream Brewing, 1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; gulfstreambeer.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

We live in a world without the musical goodness of Michael Jackson. Sad face. But there are some pretty awesome tributes keeping the King of Pop’s spirit alive. Among them is Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. Billed as the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, the group has sold out major venues including London’s O2 Arena and the Gibson Amphitheatre in L.A. On Tuesday, catch an intimate gig at Boca Black Box. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road #10, Boca Raton; bocablackbox.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60.