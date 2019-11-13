The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, November 14

You’ve always wanted to party at a museum and you know it. Well, here’s your chance. Thursday evening, Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science will host the latest installment of its “adults-only science series,” Discovery After Dark. Thursday’s event will have a “Mods Makes” theme — guests will enjoy hands-on STEM experiences as well as the newly expanded To Fly aviation hall. Tickets includes one beverage; food and additional beverages will be available for purchase. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; blacktie-southflorida.com. Tickets cost $25.

Get Lit kicks off the holidays along River Walk this Thursday night. Photo courtesy of City of Fort Lauderdale

All of you Christmas/holiday naysayers need to get over yourselves. If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, it’s time. Thursday evening, all of Fort Lauderdale’s beautiful lights will officially be turned on during the annual Get Lit in Esplanade Park. In addition to sparkly, flickering things galore, there will be food, drinks, holiday tunes, and plenty for the kids, including face painting, pony rides, and crafty activities. 6 p.m. Thursday in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Friday, November 15

"It’s true... I’m a sucker for you." You’ve heard the latest Jonas Brothers hit God knows how many times everywhere, so now it’s time to experience “Sucker” and all the other Bros' hits live. The trio’s Happiness Begins Tour is set to roll into the BB&T Center this Friday. Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will open things up. The same tour, named for the band's latest album, hit Miami earlier this year, and it was apparently awesome. So don’t miss it this time. 7:30 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $35.70 to $175.70.

Todrick Hall has an impressive resumé. The multitalented multihyphenate (he’s a singer, rapper, actor, director, choreographer, and a lot of other things) has more than half a billion (yes, billion, with a “b”) channel views on YouTube, was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even made a few appearances on Dance Moms. This Friday, his multifaceted, wildly entertaining Haus Party Tour will hit the Broward Center. 7:30 p.m. Friday at Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $27.50 to $47.50.

Alicia Keys will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood this Saturday as part of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend. And, yes, Jay-Z and Beyoncé will also be there. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Saturday, November 16

Since Seminole Hard Rock’s recent $1.5 billion expansion, it’s become a serious hot spot. So much so, Jay-Z is will host his annual Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend at the Hollywood property. In addition to a black-tie gala and a celebrity invite-only blackjack tournament (yes, Beyoncé will be there), Alicia Keys will perform a benefit show at the sparkling new Hard Rock Live. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $70 to $230.

She starred in Friday After Next and Soul Plane on the big screen, has appeared on Oprah and Leno, and has a slew of comedy specials to her name. Now the “Queen of Comedy” and all of her hilarity, Sommore, will hit West Palm Beach for a string of shows this weekend. She’ll call the West Palm Beach Improv her comedic home and is riding on the heels of her latest special, the aptly titled A Queen With No Spades. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., #250, West Palm Beach; palmbeachimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35.

EXPAND Your pooch deserves an awesome portrait photo. Make it happen at Stranahan House on Sunday. Clay Wieland Photography

Sunday, November 17

Do you love your dog so much you need a family portrait with your pup? The answer to that question is yes, so make that wonderful photo happen. This Sunday, you and your pooch can strike a pose in front of one of area’s most beautiful buildings during the Professional Pet Photography Sessions at Stranahan House. Advanced registration is required, so get booking. And, if you miss this date, there’ll be another session December 8. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Historic Stranahan House Museum, 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; stranahanhouse.org. Sessions cost $65; call 954-240-8909 to book.

EXPAND The Flamingo Flea returns to Tarpon River Brewing on Sunday. Photo courtesy of FujiFilm Girl

The Flamingo Flea is back for another colorful and artsy spin. The flea, which takes over a good chunk of Tarpon River Brewing’s already inspiring space, boasts more than 40 indie vendors (spanning jewelry to clothing to candles), craft beer, crafts for kids, and a dog adoption event hosted by Good Karma Pet Rescue. It’s good vibes all around at this shindig, so bring the good vibes yourself. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Monday, November 18

Some rock that’s worthy of your ears will be on full display in West Palm Beach this Monday at Voltaire. Headlining the five-band bill is Oakland’s Sugar Candy Mountain, which is as psychedelically poppy as it is pure indie-rock goodness. Kibi James — an indie-rock quartet hailing from Atlanta whose members’ roots span three continents — will play alongside Electric Supply Co, Turtle Grenade, and American Sigh. 8 p.m. Monday at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $7 to $10 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, November 19

Every Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale’s LauderAle debuts a different beer. Sometimes it’s a new concoction and sometimes an old fave. You’ll just have to show up Tuesday to see what it is, and if you don’t like it, there will be plenty of other staples (including the blackberry honey wheat ale, Just One More). Also each Tuesday, LauderAle offers the “2 Tacos and Beer” special for ten bucks. 3 p.m. Tuesday at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; lauderale.co. Admission is free.