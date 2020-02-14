The Five Best Things To Do in South Florida This Weekend

Soooo, Valentine's Day weekend.

The usual romantic dinner, flowers, candy, maybe a sparkly gift, but then what?

Oh, OK, after THAT too — geez, get your mind out of the gutter. You still have a whole weekend to fill.

Whether as part of a romantic weekend for you and your better half or if you're just looking to have a good time with good friends, music, comedies, and festivals abound this weekend in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Here are a few of the funner — fun + more fun = funner — things to do on my list.

Tickets go on sale Friday for comedian Kathleen Madigan's 8 O’Clock Happy Hour tour stop in Coconut Creek on June 11. It's worth noting Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has been featuring some superstar comedians at its Pavilion. When Bill Engvall came through this past October, the show was held at the (ahem) decidedly uptown Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. But his compadre Jeff Foxworthy played the more blue-collar-worthy Seminole Casino. Seems like the right place for Madigan too. A veteran of late-night, she was anointed on The Tonight Show, with 25 appearances, blessed by David Letterman, and appears frequently on Colbert and Conan. Her 2018 record Bothering Jesus got a huge boost with a Netflix special of the same name, and she was a guest on Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. She has quite an impressive resume with international appearances, USO tours, and is a Phyllis Diller award winner for Best Female Comedienne. However promoters want us to describe her, I'll say this: Madigan is flat-out effing funny. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40 via ticketmaster.com.

Funny things happen at the oddest places. The unexpected meet cute in a cancer ward records the journey of a two people who share one common denominator: Their mothers have cancer. Primal Forces presents A Funny Thing Happened …on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City, which runs through March 1 at the Sol Theater in Boca Raton. The show is a fast-paced, hospital-room comedy written by Halley Feiffer, featuring an unbalanced millionaire and an out-of-work comedienne who try to find love as their mothers watch their every move from their hospital beds.“You just have to love mounting a show that the New York Times said had some of the most outrageous comedy on the New York stage,” quipped Keith Garsson in a press release. “But amidst all the sexual undertones and caustic humor, the characters delve into an array of vulnerable emotions the things of life and death, that we all can relate to.” Raw, rude and funny can only describe what the odd couple go through. 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Sol Theater, 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Tickets are $40-$45 via primalforces.com.

If bass and dub mixed with fantasy is your jam, then the Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival is a must. For the second year, FKMF takes place at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. Headlining the event is Excision, for both a regular performance as well as a "Detox" set. Other performers include Rezz, Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, Marauda, Dion Timmer, and more. The two-day festival features three stages, yoga workshops, food, hammocks (I guess a place to chill is a good idea), silent disco, artist merchandise, vendors, bars, and free water refill stations. Make sure to visit forbiddenkingdomfest.com, for a comprehensive list of what is allowed and not allowed at the festival, a complete list of bands, site map, and tickets. A note here: the Forbidden Kingdom story on the website is a must-read. If you are into fantasy role play, this is a perk. 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m. on Sunday at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Cl., Boca Raton; forbiddenkingdomfest.com. Tickets start at $109.99 via seetickets.us.

Get your funny bone tickled at Spill the Beans Stand Up Comedy Show featuring Patrick Garrity. Garrity’s comedy will have you spitting out your coffee with laughter through characters, impressions, real-life situations, stories about being in the military, growing up a younger brother, and why Irish don’t trash talk (being part Irish, I'd like to know the answer to that). Garrity has appeared on NBC and CBS Comedy Night School. Don't wait to get to the door to buy tickets, seating is limited to 40. Spill the Beans is a staple at the inviting Undergrounds Coffeehaus. This little shop boasts a library, comfy seating, good coffee, and munchies. Relax, enjoy, and have a chill evening of comedy and cool. 8 p.m., Saturday at Undergrounds Coffeehaus, 3020 N. Federal Hwy., #5A, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $15 via eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

There's a first time for everything and the Township Fort Lauderdale is hosting its first Bloody Mary Festival on Sunday. The event will have unlimited bloody mary samples made with Tres Agaves Organic Bloody Mary Mix. There will be more than 15 vendors, live music, and a vote for your favorite in the Bloody Mary Contest. The festival is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Township, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $25 via BloodyMaryFestFTL.com.