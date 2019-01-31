Here we are again — stuck watching Tom Brady and the much-hated Patriots in the Super Bowl.

It will get better, Dolphins fans. Okay, it probably won’t anytime soon. But you can still watch the Super Bowl in style, surrounded by yummy grub, awesome views and/or heaps of beverages. From wing and beer specials, to kid-friendly options and seaside watch parties, here are the ten best places to watch the Super Bowl in South Florida this Sunday:

EXPAND Your tots and wings come with an ocean view at The Atlantic's Sky Bar. Courtesy

1. The Atlantic Hotel & Spa. A 16-foot screen to watch the game and ocean views? Yes, please. The Atlantic’s Super Bowl Party kicks off at 6 p.m. on its fifth floor oceanfront rooftop terrace, Sky Bar. The shindig is completely free to attend and there will be food and drink specials on-site. Among the yummy game specials are loaded tots with cheese and bacon as well as a wings, burgers and a chicken quesadilla. 6 p.m. on Sunday at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; atlantichotelfl.com. Admission is free.

2. Brother Jimmy’s BBQ. This WPB spot is serving up $4 draft beers, $5 Monkey in Paradise Vodka and one heck of a prize for a lucky attendee. At halftime, the CityPlace spot will draw a winner for a 55-inch TV. So, if you win, the Super Bowl party is at your place next year. 11 a.m. on Sunday at Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 232, West Palm Beach; brotherjimmys.com. Admission is free.

3. The Royal Pig Pub. Let’s get classy. After 5 p.m. on Sunday, this Las Olas hotspot will offer $27.97 bottomless Grey Goose specials. If you want to switch over to beer at any point, the Royal Pig will have its $10 Beer, Burger and Fry special in effect as well. If you’re a Patriots or Rams fan and your team wins, you’ll have easy access to run around and boast post-game, too. 5 p.m. on Sunday at Royal Pig Pub, 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; royalpigpub.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The kids can bounce around (and you can too, really) during the game at Gecko ParX. Courtesy

4. Gecko ParX. Are your kids always bouncing around during the Super Bowl? Well, at Gecko ParX, they can bounce around without blocking the TV. The spot has a massive trampoline court, arcade games, slam dunk courts, ropes course and more for the kiddos. For adults, there will be $14.99 pitchers of beer and glasses of wine and sangria for four bucks. 3 p.m. on Sunday at Gecko ParX, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston; geckoparx.com. One-hour jump passes start at $15 and an all-day jump pass is $25.99.



5. Tap 42. This Fort Lauderdale restaurant loves Super Bowl Sunday so much that their watch party has become an annual tradition. If you're looking for wings and craft beer, you'll want to watch the big game at Tap 42. Specials include unlimited bottomless wings and beer for $30, unlimited beer for $20, or unlimited wings for $20. Featured beers include the Funky Buddha Floridian and 42 Haze Days. 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tap 42, 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; tap42.com. Admission is free..

6. Carlos & Pepe’s. Ready for a Super Bowl fiesta? This Mexican mainstay has you covered. For folks hosting their own fiesta, Carlos & Pepe’s will offer up classics to-go starting at 2 p.m., like their yummy chips, salsa, guacamole, and tuna dip. For dine-in guests staying to watch the big game, the restaurant will have a $20 bucket of beer and wings special, including ten wings and five bottles of booze. Specials start at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Carlos & Pepe’s, 1302 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; carlosandpepesfl.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Fort Lauderdale Beach's Hilton will have the game... and the views. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach

7. Bokamper’s in Plantation, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale. There is never a shortage of TVs at Bokamper’s. And, on Super Bowl Sunday, there will be no shortage of food at its massive buffet. For 99 bucks, you'll get an open premium bar, a chance at prizes and giveaways, and access to an all-you-can eat affair. The spread includes a mojito lime skirt steak with chimichurri, lobster mac and cheese, and smokehouse ribs. Come hungry! 6 p.m. on Sunday at all Bokamper’s locations including 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 15500 SW 29th St., Miramar; and 1280 S. Pine Island Rd., Plantation; bokampers.com. Buffet costs $99.

8. The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach. There are plenty of places to watch the Super Bowl. So, let’s pick an authentically South Florida one to spotlight here. The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach is hosting a Super Bowl Viewing Party on its Sunrise Terrace pool deck. The party is totally free and there will be drink specials and a special food menu, too. 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Hilton.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach Courtesy photo

9. Bahia La Mar. Perhaps you're not only in the mood for beer. Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach has you covered on drink specials, with $10 specialty cocktails on Super Bowl Sunday. The beer will still be flowing, though, with specials including five for $25 domestic beer buckets and a $35 beer bucket and wing special. Watch the game on the patio's big screen and enjoy the South Florida winter weather. 4 p.m. on Sunday at Bahia La Mar, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; doubletree3.hilton.com. Admission is free.



10. The Regional. If you're looking to party at home without being chained to the grill, let the Regional do the work for you. The Fort Lauderdale restaurant is offering a Super Bowl Takeout Package this weekend. The package includes 12 pieces of fried chicken, one pint of coleslaw, half a pint of pickles, and one bottle of house-made hot sauce for $48. Guests who prefer to stay and be served can rent out the spacious dining room with a giant screen for a private watch party. Sunday at The Regional, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Orders must be placed by Friday, February 1. Pick-up begins at 10:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.