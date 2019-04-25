The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

The Edgar Winter Band and so many more awesome bands (and activities) his Beatles on the Beach in Delray this weekend.

Thursday

Calling all Beatles’ fans: Beatles on the Beach is taking over Delray Beach for four glorious days, honoring the greatest band of all time. Throughout the fest, you can enjoy some of the best Beatles tribute bands on Planet Earth (like Beat and Shout, Liverpool Live, and McCartney Mania) as well as performances by the likes of The Edgar Winter Band and Patti Russo. There will also be quirky activities like a Beatle Brunch at Deck 84 and even Beatles Yoga at the Colony Hotel. Thursday through Sunday at various venues throughout Delray Beach; beatlesonthebeach.com. Event prices vary.

It’s time for another Dining Out for Life focused on awareness and raising funds to battle HIV. Locally, proceeds will benefit the always-awesome Broward House. More than 30 restaurants are participating throughout the county, including Bubbles & Pearls, Lunchroom, Mind Your Manors and Temple Street Eatery. Each restaurant is pledging 30 percent (or more) of their proceeds, which equated to $40,000 raised last year alone. Thursday at various locations throughout Broward County; browardhouse.org/DOFL.

If you think almost dying would keep Whoopi Goldberg down, think again. Timothy White

Friday

The comedy icon has been the center of everything from Sister Act to The View. And now, Whoopi Goldberg’s taking center stage at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Friday evening. In addition to talking politics on The View daily, she’s recently lent her voice to Descendants 2 and The Stinky & Dirty Show and appeared in Instinct and Random Acts of Flyness. Whoopi continues to do it all. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $45 to $130.

The Norton Museum of Art is about more than just visual art. Case in point: Its Contemporary Dance Series is hosting an intimate performance of the Pioneer Winter Collective’s Reprise on Friday evening. Choreographed and directed by Miami’s own Winter, the piece vividly explores the intersection of queerness, memory, and marginalization. 7 p.m. Friday at Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; norton.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Methodman and Redman Alex Markow

Saturday

You don’t get to see two hip-hop icons on one stage all the time. But, you can do so on Saturday when Method Man and Redman hit the stage at the Venue Fort Lauderdale. The dynamic duo is equally iconic together as they are apart. Their last collaborative LP dropped in 2009, and Method Man has released two solo studio albums since then, including 2018’s Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium. Redman’s Muddy Waters, Too is in the works, marking his return since 2015’s Mudface. 10 p.m. Saturday at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60.

Who likes seafood? The 35th Annual Pompano Beach Seafood Festival is in town just for you. In addition to yummy morsels, this year’s fest has quite the musical lineup over the event's three-day span. Among the artists, Saturday evening is looking pretty rockin’ with headliners The Guess Who (of “These Eyes” and “American Woman” fame) and Foghat (renowned for “Slow Ride” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You”). Friday through Sunday at Pompano’s Community Park & Amphitheater, 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com. Single-day tickets start at $15. Three-day passes cost $35.

EXPAND The 2019 Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K are Sunday. Get moving! Downtown Photo

Sunday

Drunk and drugged driving is beyond stupid (and selfish) in the age of Lyft and Uber. Come on, people! The folks at MADD are hosting the 2019 Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K on Sunday morning. The goal this year is to collect $310,000 for awareness and to ultimately eliminate drunk and drugged driving. As of Wednesday, more than $288,000 had been raised and nearly 800 people had signed up for the walk. Care to join them? 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; walklikemadd.org. Registration costs $25 to $35.

Monday

Mondays are generally a complete nightmare. To help ease the Monday Madness, Burger Bar in Palm Beach Gardens is hosting Beer Pong Monday. Abita Beer will have some discounted brewskis onsite and a DJ will spin tunes late into the evening. If your Beer Pong skills are on point, there’s a tourney with a $50 bar tab prize. Take that, Monday! 8 to 11 p.m. Monday at Burger Bar, 4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens; burgerbar.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

There are some amazing groups out there keeping the spirit of Freddie Mercury alive. Among them is One Night of Queen, which will own the Parker Playhouse stage on Tuesday evening. Performed by Gary Mullen and the Works, this Queen experience is just about as good as it gets, with on-point lighting and dazzling effects. And, of course, the tunes are stellar, too, with everything from “Killer Queen” to “Fat Bottomed Girls” to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $38 to $58.

Wednesday

How do you sing the first line of "The Circle of Life?" You can hear it onstage from the professionals when the Lion King musical heads to the Kravis Center this week. In addition to being a timeless movie, the musical is right up there on the "best of all time" list. It’s taken home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and its Garth Fagan-crafted choreography truly brings the wild to life. If you can’t catch Wednesday’s opening night, the show runs through Sunday, May 5. 8 p.m. Wednesday and select dates/times through Sunday, May 5, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; Kravis.org. Tickets cost $45 to $165.