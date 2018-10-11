The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

The Phantom of the Opera musical has been around for decades. And now, there’s an all new production making the rounds that may very well be bigger and better than ever before. With scenic design by Paul Brown, costume design by Tony Award-winner Maria Bjornson and a massive cast of 52 actors, you won’t want to miss its short stint in Fort Lauderdale. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday and select dates through October 21 at Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $35 to $110.

Long before Michael Jackson passed away, Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience was bringing the icon to the people. And now, the multi-sensory tribute experience is making its way to Boca. Hailing from Chapel Hill, N.C., the group is comprised of musicians totaling more than 100 years of collective experience in the biz. Count on all the classics from “Smooth Criminal” to “Billie Jean.” 8 p.m. on Thursday at BocaBlack Box Center for the Arts, 8221 Glades Rd. #10, Boca Raton; bocablackbox.com. Tickets are $40 to $50.

Friday

There’s probably some older, grumpy person in your family that says, “kids never play outside anymore.” Well, here’s your chance to shut them up. Food in Motion goes down every second Friday of the month with food trucks, locally-sourced goods, a full bar tent, playground area and a big ol' grassy area for a picnic. Bring some board games, eat some cookies, and enjoy the great outdoors. 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday at Peter Feldman Park, 310 NE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Ever wanted NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp’s face on your beer? Now’s your chance — and you can meet him, too! The longtime Tampa Bay Buc has teamed up with Barrel of Monks for a #99 blonde ale. It’s being billed as hoppy and Belgian-styled with a citrusy aroma; which sounds absolutely nothing like Warren Sapp, but it will surely be delicious nonetheless. 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Circle #5, Boca Raton; facebook.com. Bottles are $15.99.

EXPAND Get your LOL on with Jim Jefferies in Hollywood this week. See Saturday. Courtesy

The star of The Jim Jefferies Show is hitting Hollywood. If you’re easily offended, Jefferies' show may not be the ideal night out for you. But, if you like to laugh at anything and everything, then the Australian comic never disappoints. A good primer for a Jefferies show would be his hit Comedy Central show or his latest comedy special, This Is Me Now, which was released in January. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35 to $75.

The Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza is coming to South Florida! No, this isn’t a Trump rally. But, Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker, Jr. are set to twang and bang the night away. You likely know a lot of classic Kid Rock songs – “Bawitdaba” is always fun – but you’ll want to jam to his latest, Sweet Southern Sugar, which dropped last year, too. 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheater, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $25 to $129.50.

Sunday

Your dog is adorable. However, it would be more adorable frolicking around in a water park. Castaway Island at TY Park in Hollywood is going to the dogs... literally! For five bucks, Fido gets to play with friends his/her size. There will be a small dog area for pups 25 pounds and under, and donations will be accepted to help animals at the Broward County shelter. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Castaway Island, TY Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood; broward.org. $5 per dog for a 50-minute session.

Monday

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward uncovered the Watergate scandal during the Nixon years. Now, he has a new book that has caused shockwaves from sea to shining sea, Fear: Trump in the White House. Depending on where you fall on our increasingly grotesque political spectrum, you either love him or hate him. Regardless, he is a journalistic icon and always provides the proof that comes with his punch. He’ll deliver his latest thoughts in Coral Springs Monday night. 7 p.m. on Monday at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs; thecentercs.com. Tickets are $41.87 to $159.

EXPAND Show off your gaming skills at Lost Weekend. See Monday. Courtesy of Lost Weekend

If you’ve spent hours upon hours playing Super Smash Bros., you probably think you’re the best player ever at said game. Well, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is and beat out a bunch of people that probably say the same thing. Lost Weekend in West Palm Beach is hosting a tourney on Monday night for only six bucks. If you’re not ready to step into the tourney world, you can play the game – and a ton of others – for only 10 bucks. 7 p.m. on Monday at Lost Weekend, 526 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; squareup.com. $10 entry and $6 tournament entry.

Wednesday

The National Historic Preservation Act, designed to save places and sites of historical significance, turns 52 this year. In honor of its anniversary, the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society and BroCoMo (Broward County Modern) are hosting Preservation 52: The Legacy of Local Architects. The shindig will feature a unique chat on mid-century modern architecture and the unique works of famed Florida architect, Dan Duckham, in the county. 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at The New River Inn at Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, 231 SW 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $25 for members and $40 for non-members.