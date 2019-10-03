The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, October 3

Who’s ready to gamble for a good cause? The kind folks at Freedland Harwin Valori PL are sponsoring a Poker Tournament on Thursday at Carolina Ale House in Weston. Proceeds benefit Harvest Drive Florida, which provides necessities to Broward County Public Schools’ families throughout the year. The event raises nearly $25,000 annually and there’s grub, beverages, games, and prizes for all participants to enjoy. While the top prize shall remain a (great) surprise, the second-place winner will take home a 60-inch TV and No. 3 gets a $500 American Express gift card — so you know the grand prize has got to be good. 6 p.m. Thursday at Carolina Ale House, 2617 Weston Rd., Weston. Tickets cost $100; RSVP to dleoniff@gmail.com.



Friday, October 4

It’s officially Oktoberfest season. So, if you haven’t pulled your lederhosen or glass drinking boot out of storage, then get moving. Among your beer-tastic options, 26 Degree Brewing Company in Pompano is celebrating with an Oktoberfest party on Friday. There will be pumpkin and Oktoberfest beer offerings, German food, and a live polka set from the always-fun Hot Java Band. 5 p.m. Friday at 26 Degree Brewing Company, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 26brewing.com. Admission is free.

It seems like Howie Mandel has basically done it all throughout his illustrious career. He created Bobby’s World. He’s been an America’s Got Talent judge. He’s hosted Deal or No Deal. My goodness. On Friday, the Canadian gets back to his comedic roots with a stand-up gig at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. 8 p.m. Friday at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5555 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $40 to $50.

The Florida Brewery Running Series kicks off another season Saturday at LauderAle.

Saturday, October 5

After a totally awesome first season, the Florida Brewery Running Series is back. Its second season kicks off at LauderAle on Saturday. What is involved, you ask? Well, it’s a 5K-ish fun run that starts and ends at the brewery and, afterward, enjoy a free brewski, swag, and there’s plenty of grub and more beer if you’d like to purchase it. Good vibes. Good beer. A little exercise. What else could you possibly want? 11 a.m. Saturday at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Registration costs $30 to $45.

Calling all you Harry Potter fans. This is the pub crawl for you. Crawl With Us' the Trivia Crawl That Cannot Be Named hits Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Starting at Township and hitting Booze Garden, Public House, and other spots, this is a traveling trivia shindig. At each bar, your team will answer 25 Harry Potter-related questions all while enjoying bar specials galore. At the end of the evening, the top-scoring team will win the TriWizard Cup, among other prizes/raffles for other peeps. 6 p.m. Saturday starting at Township FTL, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; crawlwith.us. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

Sunday, October 6

Baby shark doo doo doo doo doo doo. From there, repeat this and lyrics similar to it ten million times. And, bam, it’s "Baby Shark." Surely by now, especially if you are a parent or have been around little ones, you’ve experienced this a bazillion times. Well, a Baby Shark Live! experience is rolling into the Broward Center on Sunday for two shows. Enjoy all of your favorite tunes and characters — and your kids will love you forever too. 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $55.50.

Monday, October 7

Mondays don’t have to be awful. If you cap off your first day of the week with a stellar happy hour, how can you go wrong? The newly opened Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at the Galleria has a weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with select wines and cocktails from $6 to $8 per glass and scrumptious apps and flatbreads all under ten bucks. Pro tips: Its Over the Border egg rolls with cilantro ranch and roasted vegetable and goat cheese flatbread are winners. 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and all weekdays at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at the Galleria Mall, 2568 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; chwinery.com.

Black Label Society is set to rock Revolution Live on Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 8

Moksha Indian Brasserie is a solid choice for a yummy meal on any given night, with live fire specialties and an extensive menu. On Tuesday, you can feel extra-satisfied when you dine at Moksha as it hosts its second Dine and Give event. From 5 to 10 p.m., 40 percent of dining proceeds will benefit the Slow Burn Theatre Company and its work/education throughout the community. So, bring an appetite! 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Moksha Indian Brasserie, 2823 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; opentable.com.

Black Label Society could be the name of a Johnnie Walker scotch fan club. But, in this case, it’s the iconic heavy metal band that’s been kicking ass since the late '80s. The LA-based foursome hits Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live on Tuesday alongside Alien Weaponry and the Black Dahlia Murder. Sure, you know the classics by now — “Stillborn,” “Parade of the Dead,” and “Suicide Messiah” _ but make sure to give the band's latest LP, Grimmest Hits, a whirl too. It’s bangin’. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $39.50.

Wednesday, October 9

Combine tunes that span the decades and a game you played as a kid and, bam, you have Music Bingo. Basically, if you hear a song and it’s on your card, mark that bad boy. Get a line, diagonal or that always pesky four corners, yell BINGOOOOO! obnoxiously loud and, woohoo, you win and get cool prizes. If you’ve been looking for a change from your weekly trivia night, this is a nice twist. 8 p.m. Wednesday at American Craft Aleworks, 200 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; americancraftaleworks.com. Admission is free.