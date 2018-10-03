The Ten Best Things to Do In South Florida This Week

Thursday

Colombian artist Hector Prado left the corporate world as an ad executive and is now sharing his awesome art with the world, full-time. It’s been a good move for the vibrant, multimedia artist, as his work has been recognized by the likes of the Cannes Film Festival, Emmy Awards, Clio Awards and more. He’ll partake in an intimate chat and presentation as part of the latest Arts Means Business Speaker Series in Fort Lauderdale. 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Pipeline Lauderdale, 100 SE 3rd Ave., 10th Floor, Fort Lauderdale; bfabroward.org. Free with RSVP.

Is your go-to happy hour getting old? It’s time to hit the road... literally. Cycle Party is taking folks all over Fort Lauderdale, hitting hotspots on Las Olas and in the always partyin’ Himmarshee District. Pedal around on a fun cycle-contraption with friends and, upon arriving at your destination, treat yourself to delicious, discounted drinks at places like American Social and Royal Pig. A little bit of exercise, some drinking and camaraderie all in one experience? You can’t go wrong. 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays at various locations in Fort Lauderdale; cycleparty.com. $39 and private bookings are available as well.

We don’t have fall foliage in South Florida, but we still love the season. Why? Well, for starters, we have Wicked Weekend hitting Savor Cinema for a four-day stretch of screenings, boasting some of the most bad-ass horror flicks of all-time. Catch Halloween, Christine, The Thing and They Live from one of Savor’s plush seats. Just don’t get scared and pee in one. Thanks. Thursday through Saturday at Savor Cinema, 503 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale; fliff.com. Tickets are $10 per movie or $34 for a weekend badge.



EXPAND A symphonic celebration of Prince comes to South Florida. See Thursday. Courtesy

Prince lives on, people. And, among the sweetest forms in which his tunes continue to permeate the globe is through 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince. That’s right: This show features a full symphony orchestra churning out Prince’s greatest hits. This is no amateur symphony either, folks. It’s the first and only estate-approved Prince celebration, so get ready to rock. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $35 to $75.

Friday

Come on, y’all. That avocado fridge and moldy couch just aren’t cool anymore. It’s time to upgrade your crib’s interior design elements at the Home and Design Show at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Shop everything from custom closets to outdoor play systems to energy efficiency options at this weekend spectacle. Hell, if you want a sauna, you can explore options at the show, too. Noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Palm Beach Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; homeanddesignshow.com. Free admission.

Prepare for a little vallenato and merengue madness. Colombian icon Jorge Celedón and Puerto Rican songstress Olga Tañón are joining forces for one spicy evening in Hollywood. Tañón has a number of Grammys and Latin Grammys to her name with hits spanning nearly 25 years including “Basta Ya” and “Así Es la Vida.” Celedón’s tunes go back a quarter century as well. He’s performed for the President along the way and has some Latin Grammys of his own. 7 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $50 to $150.

In the fall mood already? See Saturday. Pixel Darkroom/Shutterstock.com

Saturday

Odds are you’ve had your fancy pumpkin spice latte already. But, do you even have a pumpkin yet? Probably not — and that needs to change. The Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch Festival has thousands and thousands of pumpkins available, waiting for a good home. With options for pies, pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, Cinderella pumpkins (blue-ish in color), there’s a pumpkin for everyone! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; bocapumpkinpatch.com. $20 admission.

No one wants to hear you sing opera. But, odds are people do want to listen to some real opera. In a cool partnership between Fathom Events and the world-famous Metropolitan opera, Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD is bringing a live, streamed performance of Aida to the big screen at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday. If you can’t make the live showing, the performance will be re-broadcasted twice on Wednesday. 12:55 p.m. on Saturday as well as 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10 at Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD, 15601 Sheridan Street, Davie; cinemark.com/met. Tickets are $27.50 with senior and child discounts available.



Sunday

Comedian Affion Crockett began his career at just ten years old, break-dancing and winning all kinds of contests. Now he’s winning over audiences in the comedy space. He’s performed on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, and he's even appeared on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Cedric the Entertainer’s Show. This week, he’ll bring his Jim Carrey-esque vibe to the Palm Beach Improv. 7 p.m. on Sunday at Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; palmbeachimprov.com. Tickets are $22.

EXPAND CityPlace West Palm Courtesy photo

Wednesday

Okay, so maybe you’re not quite ready for the CrossFit Games on ESPN. But, you need to start somewhere. On Wednesday, CrossFit Squad’s Derek Bishop will lead a free CrossFit class, optimized for all fitness levels. Count on staples including lunges, burpees, push-ups, squats and more. And, once you’re done sweating your life away, fortunately, there are plenty of bars nearby! 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Free with RSVP.