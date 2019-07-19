The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday, July 19

If you go by the name "Dierks," you have to be either a total badass or total lame-o — there is no in-between. Dierks Bentley is a country-rockin’ badass who continues to deliver. The megastar’s Burning Man Tour (bearing the same name as his recent single with Brothers Osborne) rolls into West Palm Beach Friday. Prepare for all the hits — from “Come a Little Closer” to “Free and Easy” — and a very alcohol-filled lawn. 7 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $40.25 to $60.

In Hawaii, Spam Allstars is probably a cooking competition of some sorts. In South Florida, anything with the band Spam Allstars equates to a totally funky Latin-infused evening. As part of Gulfstream Park’s Friday Night Live, the band will play an intimate set at Sport of Kings, the venue on the second floor of the racetrack's clubhouse. So get your gamble on and then get your rock on. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Admission is free.

After you turn on your favorite news channel, you'll surely need a laugh. Fortunately, a handful of comedians come together periodically at Cafe Collective for the Spill the Beans Stand Up Comedy Show to help cheer you up. Forrest Shaw, a writer for The Jim Jefferies Show will headline Friday's show in Fort Lauderdale. Brendan Jay and Vinny Santino will open and Nadeem Awad will host. There's also plenty of coffee and craft booze, if that's what you're craving. 8 p.m. Friday at Cafe Collective, 100 N. Federal Hwy. #C4-3, Fort Lauderdale; 754-312-2988; collectiveventures.org. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 20

What makes yoga even better? Puppies! On Saturday, Brittany Kovacs of Triad Wellness Center will host Puppy Yoga with the kind folks at Big Dog Ranch Rescue. In addition to getting your namaste on, perhaps you’ll walk away with a new furry friend. If you’ve never been to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, its Loxahatchee Groves site is the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue in the United States and has saved more than 27,000 dogs to date.10 a.m. Saturday at the Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-622-2115; thegardensmall.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com

Get literal on Saturday at the 2019 South Florida Book Festival. Taking place at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, the event will feature with speakers, authors, chefs, and more. Among this year’s attendees, you can catch Christina Proenza-Coles, Lemuel LaRoche, Dr. Randal Jelks, and Chef Juan Montier. 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-6282. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

That little black dress that’s been gathering dust in the closet? Well, dust it off, ladies, because it’s time for the 11th-Annual Little Black Dress Party at Blue Martini. Veuve Clicquot and Ketel One Vodka will have bottle specials and there will be heaps of designer raffle giveaways. This affair is all for a good cause too, with proceeds benefitting PACE Center for Girls and its mission to educate and empower young women. 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Blue Martini Fort Lauderdale, 2432 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-2583; fortlauderdale.bluemartini.com. Tickets cost $10 in advance via lbdftl2019.com; $15 at the door.

Sunday, July 21

If you still haven’t checked out a Flamingo Flea at Tarpon River Brewing, shame on you! Fortunately, you have an opportunity this weekend to right your wrong as the monthly shindig returns on Sunday. The Copper Tones and Coral Canyons will provide jams, Deliver the Dream will have kids’ activities and more than 30 creative vendors will have goods for purchase. Happy shopping! Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Monday, July 22

Astronaut Scott Kelly spent a year in space. While he was up there in the great unknown, he had Nikon camera with him and took some incredible pics. Those photos are now on display at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre at the "Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Epic Visual Voyages" exhibit. From incredible sunsets to moonrises to galactic snaps, this one is truly out of this world. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and through August 3 at Palm Beach Photographic Center, 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-253-2600; workshop.org. Admission is free.

Tuesday, July 23

A karaoke night mixed with a seafood spectacle? Only in South Florida. Café Iguana’s Touch the Mic Tuesday Karaoke and Seafood Social is back for another whirl. After you belt your heart out on the mic, enjoy one of the café’s signature seafood boils. And, when you’re thirsty, there are $100 bottle specials until 11 p.m. from the likes of Grey Goose, Remy Martin, and Johnnie Walker Black. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Café Iguana, 8538 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-433-8787; cafeiguanapines.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, July 24

Lovin’ is what I got, I said remember that! See, we’re singing already ahead of Sublime With Rome’s show in Boca Raton Wednesday evening. In addition to “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Doin’ Time,” and a number of other late-'90s hits, the Cali-bred band is touring with good company. Common Kings, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Seranation are on the bill too. 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Cir., Boca Raton; 561-488-8069; discover.pbcgov.org/parks. Tickets cost $38 to $50 via axs.com