The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, July 25

Who loves clowns? OK, we’re hearing crickets. Even if clowns freak you out, it’s impossible not to love the newest Cirque du Soleil show, Corteo. In its always imaginative and quirky Cirque way, the show tracks a festive parade imagined by a clown. It includes acrobats, comedy, and carnival elements. Regardless of how you feel now, you might learn to love clowns after viewing this show. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and select times through August 4 at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; cirquedusoleil.com. Tickets cost $54 to $105.

Friday, July 26

It can’t be a Florida summer without a little Dave Matthews Band action at a sweaty outdoor amphitheater. With nine studio albums' worth of material, DMB will hit WPB this Friday night. In addition to the classics — “Crash,” “The Space Between,” and “Where Are You Going,” among many others — the Charlottesville, Virginia band’s latest album, Come Tomorrow, hit number one on the Billboard 200 last year. 8 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $45.50.

EXPAND Cheers to LauderAle turning five! The brewery's three-day b-day fest kicks off Friday. LauderAle Brewery

Happy fifth birthday to LauderAle Brewery! To celebrate, the Fort Lauderdale mainstay is set to host a three-day anniversary party all weekend. In addition to yummy bites from the likes of Lunchroom and Temple Street Eatery, there will be tunes from Spred the Dub, the Copper Tones, and Askultura. Most exciting of all, there will be 30 beer releases over the weekend. Cheers (many, many times) to that. Friday through Sunday at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; lauderale.co. Admission is free.

Saturday, July 27

The New River Marketplace will happen once again, as it does every fourth Saturday of the month. Expect art, clothing, food, and other wares from a variety of local vendors. After you buy some goods, don’t forget to stop by History Fort Lauderdale for a historical refresher on the city. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at New River Inn at History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; historyfortlauderdale.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Woof! Woof! Woof! Translation: Take Fido to Bark N' Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill this Saturday. Brimstone Woodfire Grill

What makes brunch even better? Puppies! Bark N’ Brunch, hosted by Good Karma Pet Rescue, will happen at Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines this Saturday. In addition to the spot’s bites (like steak Benedict and sweet potato/short-rib hash), Fido can enjoy special doggie-safe cocktails, toys, a hydration station, and other goodies. Adoptable dogs will be onsite too if you and your pooch need a new friend. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Brimstone Woodfire Grill at Pembroke Pines, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free.

Things are getting artsy at Westfield Broward Mall. Every Saturday through August 10, stop by the Westwood Walls activation, chock full of urban art activities for you and yours. The mall has teamed up with the nonprofit ArtServe for art workshops, face painting, spin art, a graffiti photo booth, and many other fun shenanigans. Pro tip: A mini mural workshop will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and you’ll want to RSVP for it. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays July 27 through August 10 at Westfield Broward Mall Center Court, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation; westfield.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Sunday, July 28

Surf’s up, dudes. If you haven’t quite mastered the art of surfing, help is on the way. Beach House Pompano and Hang Loose Surf School have partnered to bring totally free surf lessons to the people this Sunday morning. All you need to bring is your sense of balance. After falling off the board 10,000 times, hit the Beach House for an always-yummy brunch. 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is free.

Monday, July 29

Shark Week is in full effect at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium. A number of fun happenings are taking place all week, including a shark cage selfie opp, marine scavenger hunts, virtual reality diving experiences, and DIY craft activities. On Monday afternoon, stop by for the aquarium feeding. If you can’t make it then, there are feedings at the same time on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, too. 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach; sfsciencecenter.org. Adult admission costs $17.95.

EXPAND Leave the lightsaber at home and bring that brain of yours to Star Wars trivia at Fat Tap. Photo by Karli Evans

Tuesday, July 30

Is the Force with you? Is the Force with you enough to win some Star Wars Trivia? We shall see when South Florida Star Wars fans converge on Fat Tap in Oakland Park to duke it out. This trivia night will cover Episodes I through VII and Rogue One, so bring your A-game. Leave your lightsabers at home and bring that brain of yours to win awesome prizes! 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fat Tap Beer Bar and Eatery, 830 E. Oakland Park Blvd., #101, Oakland Park; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Wednesday, July 31

To celebrate the last day of July, a band with "August" in its name will rock at Revolution Live. The Pennsylvania-bred metal-rockers of August Burns Red will play Wednesday to honor the tenth anniversary of its beloved Constellations album. The openers, Silverstein and Silent Planet, are rad in their own right, so show them some love too. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $26.50.