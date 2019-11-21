The Seven Best Things to Do in South Florida This Weekend

Thanksgiving is getting so close, you can almost smell the turkey, stuffing, and other holiday goodies.

Despite the anticipated lull at this festive time of the year, the entertainment world and, yes, even sports, are fully cranking. South Florida tennis babe Chris Evert has scheduled her annual Pro-Celebrity Tournament in Delray Beach for this weekend. A blockbuster stage musical continues in Lauderhill and a singer who just won a Latin Grammy will be performing in Fort Lauderdale.

Just take your pick.

Thursday, November 21

One of musical theatre's most iconic and beloved hits, West Side Story, is on stage at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center as part of the venue's Broadway series.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The story of these urban American star-crossed lovers' struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice became one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching musicals of all time.

Written by Arthur Laurents, the musical’s score was composed by Leonard Bernstein and the show was choreographed by Jerome Robbins, who won a Tony. The production also marked the Broadway debut of then unknown lyricist/composer Stephen Sondheim. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday through December 1 (no show on Thanksgiving) at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; 954-777-2055; lpacfl.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55.

Best New Artist winner at this year's Latin Grammys, Nella will be at the Broward Center on Friday. Photo by Sanne Gault

Friday, November 22

Nella, who last week won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, brings her first U.S. tour to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday.

The Venezuelan singer performs her own compositions, Venezuelan folk songs, and new original songs by Javier Limón from the movie Everybody Knows, featuring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz — and in which Nella herself appears. 7:30 p.m. Friday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45.

***

Tennis legend and Fort Lauderdale native Chris Evert brings her Celebrity Tennis Classic back to the Delray Beach Tennis Center this weekend, along with lots of friends from the worlds of professional tennis and entertainment. The three-day charity event includes two days of celebrity tennis. Proceeds are distributed to programs funded through the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and the Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County.

In addition to action on the court, an elegant black-tie gala will be held Saturday night at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, with dinner, dancing, cocktails, and live and silent auctions. The Bee Gees' Barry Gibb — still swoon-inducing at 73 — will perform.

On Saturday and Sunday, grab a seat courtside for Evert and a bevy of celebs and tennis pros. This year’s celeb list includes Carson Kressley, Gavin Rossdale, Jon Lovitz, Seal, Tate Donovan, and David Cook. Among the stars from sports are Indy 500 champ and Dancing with the Stars winner Hélio Castroneves, Rennae Stubbs, Martina Navratilova, Luke Jensen, Patrick McEnroe, Jesse Levine, Vince Spadea, and Ajla Tomljanovi?. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Tickets range from $20 to $900; gala tickets are $750 via chrisevert.org or 561-394-2400.

Saturday, November 23

Miami Heat legend and NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and the National Kidney Foundation of Florida host the 2019 Fort Lauderdale Kidney Walk Saturday in Plantation.

The free event is a fun and inspiring community fundraiser that’s grown out of the Kidney Walk hosted by the New York City-based National Kidney Foundation, which has 30 offices across the country. The event is held annually to raise awareness of kidney disease and fundraise to support lifesaving programs for patients, their families, and those at risk for kidney disease. The NKF's Florida chapter hopes to raise more than $40,000 from this year's walk. 8 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at Plantation Central Park, 9151 NW Second St., Plantation. For details and to register, visit kidney.org.

***

Collective Soul is pumped and primed to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The Atlanta-based rockers will bring their barn-burning show to the Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts this Saturday.

Ever since the quintet, originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, burst onto the national scene with the runaway success of its multi-platinum 1993 debut Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid and hit singles “Shine” and “Breathe,” Collective Soul has been riding a wave that’s seen them play to sold-out audiences across the globe.

The group consists of lead vocalist Ed Roland, rhythm guitarist Dean Roland, bassist Will Turpin, drummer Johnny Rabb and lead guitarist Jesse Triplett. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-344-5990; thecentercs.com. Tickets cost $44.41 to $85.07.

***

Sequins blaze and punchlines fly as celebrity impersonator Michael L. Walters pays unique homage to one of Australia’s — and the world’s — biggest stars, Dame Edna, in the comic parody Something Like a Dame.

Walters, who has appeared locally at the Wick Theater in Boca Raton and other South Florida venues, offers a critically acclaimed parody of Dame Edna’s Broadway shows. The fun-filled evening features glittering gowns, outrageous comedy, and original musical numbers.

Walters is so spot-on and hilarious when donning the “wisteria” coif and rhinestone glasses of Dame Edna that he received the blessing of Barry Humphries, Dame Edna’s creator, and appeared with Humphries at his special 2010 birthday event. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 844-672-2849; miznerparkculturalcenter.com. Tickets cost $34 Saturday, $29 Sunday.

Sunday, November 24

The City of Boca Raton invites any and all lovers of jazz to a Sunday Jazz Brunch weekend. Spend your Sunday enjoying beats, brass, and brunch at Mizner Park Amphitheater, soaking up some sunshine and musical riffs and breezes. Come hungry. The city will welcome in an abundance of brunch food trucks along with a mimosa and bloody mary bar.

The Debbie Spring Group will play a two-hour set starting at 11:30 a.m. before the Jay Blues Band takes the stage. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; myboca.us. Admission is free.