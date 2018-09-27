The Bright Life Pop-Up Coming to Flagler Village With Virtual Reality and Free Cocktails

The Instagram pop-up playground has become ubiquitous in major cities in the self-curated, modern era. Take for example, the Museum of Ice Cream, which took over South Floridians' social media feeds this year alongside Coral Gables' Umbrella Sky. Then there's the soon-to-open Museum of Pizza in New York City. And on Friday, those who make their way to Flagler Village for art walk will have another extra special opportunity to make friends on their Instagram feed jealous.

For one night only, Ora Flagler Village — a luxury apartment complex located in the heart of the warehouse district — will present a camera-ready, interactive art installation. On Saturday, the Bright Life, an immersive exhibit, will be on display from 6 to 11 p.m.

The Bright Life will feature nine photo opportunities presented by local artists including Stephanie Melissa and Light Up the Night. Melissa will be creating live art as Light Up the Night presents a 5,000 piece string art installation called "The Neon Dessert."