The Bright Life Pop-Up Coming to Flagler Village With Virtual Reality and Free CocktailsEXPAND
Courtesy of Ora Flagler Village

The Bright Life Pop-Up Coming to Flagler Village With Virtual Reality and Free Cocktails

Emily Bloch | September 27, 2018 | 9:31am
AA

The Instagram pop-up playground has become ubiquitous in major cities in the self-curated, modern era. Take for example, the Museum of Ice Cream, which took over South Floridians' social media feeds this year alongside Coral Gables' Umbrella Sky. Then there's the soon-to-open Museum of Pizza in New York City. And on Friday, those who make their way to Flagler Village for art walk will have another extra special opportunity to make friends on their Instagram feed jealous.

For one night only, Ora Flagler Village — a luxury apartment complex located in the heart of the warehouse district — will present a camera-ready, interactive art installation. On Saturday, the Bright Life, an immersive exhibit, will be on display from 6 to 11 p.m.

The Bright Life will feature nine photo opportunities presented by local artists including Stephanie Melissa and Light Up the Night. Melissa will be creating live art as Light Up the Night presents a 5,000 piece string art installation called "The Neon Dessert."

Though many details are under wraps, one room — called the "Flamingle Room" — will be extra 'Gram-worthy, allowing guests to enter an "inside-out" rainforest filled with oversized flowers and neon flamingos. Other elements include confetti cannons, a secret photo booth room, a virtual reality graffiti wall, and a Cotton Candy Land exhibit with massive cotton candy sculptures.

The Apothecary will also provide complimentary cocktails at a pop-up bar. And to really drive the this-is-for-millennials point home, the cocktails will be made with La Croix sparkling water. Make sure your phone's charged up before attending — you'll want plenty of pics.

The Bright Life. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Ora Flagler Village, 673 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free.

