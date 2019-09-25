The Seven Best Things To Do This Weekend in South Florida

Music of all sorts reigns supreme around Broward and Palm Beach counties this weekend. A famed band from the 1970s is coming to Boca Raton’s Funky Biscuit to perform a chunk of its repertoire, and a musically faithful tribute band will play the best of the Fab 4 at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

A notable documentary film is also being presented at one of Broward County's best-kept-secret venues.

Here are a half-dozen plus one events for this weekend you won't want to miss.

A documentary at the Pompano Center tells the story of Belgrade-based performance artist Marta Jovanovic. Photo courtesy of Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Thursday, September 26

Montage, a monthly installment at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center which supports emerging filmmakers with screenings, meet-n-greets, and Q&A sessions, will present the award-winning documentary Born Just Now on Thursday night. The film, by Los Angeles native and Art Basel regular Robert Adanto, takes an in-depth look at performance artist Marta Jovanovi? and the multitude of challenges she faced during times of war. “This is a riveting documentary,” says Phyllis Korab, the center's cultural affairs director. “Adanto brilliantly tells the story of a gifted artist who examines her abusive relationship with her husband during volatile times in Serbia. This film showcases Marta’s strength and endurance, while reflecting the journey of so many.” An official selection of the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival 2018, Born Just Now was winner of the 2018 Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival in Serbia. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets cost $10 via ccpompano.org.

Grindr Mom, a new comedy by Ronnie Larsen, opens Thursday for a six-evening run at Wilton Theater Factory. Tickets are specially priced at $20 a show for the run of this humorous account of a religious mother dealing with her gay son. In an attempt to better understand the kid, a conservative Mormon woman opens her own Grindr account — and winds up learning things she never wanted to know. The show stars Carbonell Award-winning actress Jeni Hacker in a show directed by Stuart Meltzer, also a Carbonell recipient. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, continuing at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, October 3, with a 4 p.m. show on Sunday, at Wilton Theater Factory - The Foundry, 2306 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-990-3622; wtftheater.org. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

A scene from FAU Department of Theater and Dance's production of Chekov's Uncle Vanya. Photo courtesy of FAU Theater Department

Friday, September 27

Get your hankies and boxes of Kleenex ready, theater-goers. Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Theater and Dance in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters will kick off its 2019-2020 season Friday with a presentation of Anton Chekov’s Uncle Vanya. The play portrays the visit of an elderly professor and his glamorous, much younger second wife, Yelena, to the rural estate that supports their urban lifestyle. Two friends — Vanya, brother of the professor's late first wife, and Astrov, the local doctor — both fall under Yelena's spell while bemoaning the tedium of their provincial existence. Sonya, the professor's daughter who has worked with Vanya to keep the estate going, suffers from her unrequited feelings for Dr. Astrov. Matters become critical when the professor announces his intention to sell the estate, Vanya and Sonya's home, with a view to investing the proceeds to achieve a higher income for himself and his wife. 7 p.m. Friday, with Friday evening, Saturday matinee and evening shows, and Sunday matinees through October 6, at Studio One Theater on FAU’s Boca Raton campus, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-297-6124. Tickets are $22 via fauevents.com.

Members of Beatles tribute band Here Comes the Sun come from a surprising range of backgrounds. Photo by Annalyse McCoy

The Arts Garage joins the legions of performance venues to host Beatles tributes when it presents Here Comes the Sun, a vibrant acknowledgment of the Mop Tops featuring musicians who honed their chops at New York venues and as members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. In all, six multi-instrumentalists/vocalists combine their talents to recreate a decade of Beatles soundscapes. Eschewing costumes and wigs to focus on the music, this modern rock-and-roll experience recreates the real thing. Band members include Aaron Lavigne, from Broadway’s Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark; Dustin Brayley, from Broadway’s Rocktopia, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra; Eric Anthony, from Broadway’s Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and Ryan Dunn from Lincoln Center’s Camelot. 8 p.m. Friday, at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach. Tickets start at $40 via artsgarage.org.



Debonair Loston Harris brings his fluid brand of jazz piano to Arts Garage on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Loston Harris

Saturday, September 28

Loston Harris’ piano playing has been described as “percussive” with “incredible fluidity.” His vocals are recognized as “suave.” Loston has worked hard during his career but knows he has been blessed with the opportunities to play the music closest to his heart — jazz. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach. Tickets cost $40 to $45 via artsgarage.org.

Sunday, September 29

Ambrosia, playing twice Sunday at the Funky Biscuit, began 38 years ago with four guys and a unique sound. With five Grammy nominations, five hit singles and an immense fan base, the band from the South Bay of Los Angeles are still wowing crowds across the country. Known for the songs “Biggest Part of Me,” “How Much I Feel,” “You're the Only Woman,” “Holdin’ On to Yesterday” and “I Just Can't Let Go,” the group is gearing up for the release of their eighth album. Originally labeled as America’s answer to the progressive invasion of such English acts as “Yes” and “King Crimson,” the group quickly proved it was all that — and much more — as its albums painted an aural landscape covering the gamut of musical styles and attracting the collaboration of such cultural icons as Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., and Alan Parsons. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, at Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; funkybiscuit.com. Tickets cost $45 to $70 via vividseats.com.

Banana Boat in Boynton Beach will host its second annual Rock the Boat Music Festival on Sunday. The day-long benefit, featuring live music, B-Boat menu items, prizes, and giveaways, raises cash for Future 6 Helping Hands, a 501(c) (3) in South Florida that provides free ocean-centric programs for children with special needs. All-day Sunday, to benefit the charity, the Intracoastal-side dining and music spot is bringing in SOWFLO from the Gulf Coast, bringing back Vibes Farm, bringing in Girlfriend Material, Jacuzzi Fuzz, and Wasted Vibes. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, at Banana Boat, 739 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach; 561-732-9400; bananaboatboynton.com. Admission is free.