Where to Buy Medical Marijuana in Florida

The legalization of medical marijuana was overwhelmingly approved by Florida voters through a 2016 referendum. But even after a supermajority of Floridians approved the measure, patients in the state faced significant obstacles for access. Some cities, such as Boca Raton and Coral Springs, imposed outright bans on dispensaries. But Coral Springs overturned its ban in March and Boca may soon do the same. Dispensaries in cities such as Miami Beach have also had to overcome prohibitive restrictions and regulations to open facilities.

Over the last year, the tide has shifted. In March, Governor Ron DeSantis overturned a statewide ban on smokeable marijuana. The state also granted licenses to an additional eight medical marijuana companies, bringing the total number of companies that can sell medical pot throughout the state to 14. In the process, Florida has become the fastest-growing medical marijuana market in the nation.

Florida dispensaries sell a range of products with varying concentrations of THC to qualified patients. As the demand for medical marijuana continues to grow, some citizens are calling for the legalization of recreational weed. Some groups, such as Regulate Florida, are pushing to get the issue on the 2020 ballot.

But for now, only the medical variety is sold legally throughout the state. Here's a list of every medical marijuana dispensary in Florida.

Müv Florida sells THC and CBD products including concentrates, gels, topicals, oral sprays, transdermal patches, vape pens, and cartridges. Müv also sells its own, premium cannabis flower.

Apollo Beach

5909 N. US Hwy. 41

Longwood

1090 W. State Rd. 434

Sarasota

5045 Fruitville Rd.

Tampa

7229 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Wellington

1045 S. State Rd. 7, Ste. 200

Curaleaf sells THC and CBD products such as vapes, concentrates, cartridges, hybrid tinctures, and flowers at 23 locations throughout the state. The company also offers drive-thru pickup services at three of its locations, including its 72nd Avenue location in Miami.

Bonita Springs

11721 Bonita Beach Rd. SE

Daytona Beach

910 W. International Spdwy.

Deerfield Beach

148 N. Federal Hwy.

Fort Pierce

3218 US Hwy. 1

Fort Myers

4480 Fowler St.

Gainesville

2300 SW 34th St.

Jacksonville

6361 103rd St.

Lakeland

3145 U.S Hwy. 98 N.

Lake Worth

1125 N. Dixie Hwy.

Lutz

1408 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Miami

9002 S. Dadeland Blvd.

19060 SW 192 St.

5400 NW 72nd Ave.

16685 NW Second Ave.

North Palm Harbor

35388 US Hwy. 19

Ocala

1839 SW College Rd.

Orange Park

495 Blanding Blvd.

Orlando

775 N Semoran Blvd.

12402 S. Orange Blossom Trl.

Palm Bay

1420 Palm Bay Rd. NE

St. Petersburg

3811 Tyrone Blvd.

Tallahassee

1345 Thomasville Rd.

Tampa

6421 N. Florida Ave.

Titusville

200 S. Washington Ave.

Harvest sells CBD and medical marijuana products with varying THC concentrations such as capsules, tinctures, flowers, and vapes.

Jacksonville

10095 Beach Blvd. Ste. #450

Kissimmee

4967 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

Longwood

182 W. State Rd. 434, #1016

North Port

7050 Sumter Crossing Dr.

Tallahassee

1800 W. Tennessee St.

GrowHealthy offers a wellness-centered take on medical marijuana products, selling Sativa blends for mental stimulation and Indica blends for physical relief. The company's Balance product line provides a mix of the two, and CBD products are also available for purchase.

Brandon

1525 E. Brandon Blvd.

Lake Worth

5614 S. State Rd. 7

West Palm

4237 Okeechobee Blvd.

Trulieve is the largest medical marijuana operator in Florida. The company sells a range of medical marijuana and CBD products including cannabis flower, nasal rescue spray, concentrates, topicals, tape cartridges, and more.

Bonita Springs

10347 Bonita Beach Rd. SE

Boynton Beach

1534 SW Eighth St.

Bradenton

1103 14th St. W

Clearwater

24639 US Hwy. 19 N

Dania Beach

520 Stirling Rd.

Deerfield Beach

458 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Edgewater

103 Boston Rd.

Fort Lauderdale

1417 SW 40th Terr.

Gainesville

1527 NW Sixth St.

Jacksonville

6259 Beach Blvd.

Lady Lake

13940 US-441, #601

Melbourne

3350 W. New Haven Ave.

Miami

9600 SW 77th Ave.

4020 NW 26th St.

Miami Gardens

18350 NW 47th Ave.

New Port Richey

5623 US 19, #111

North Fort Myers

13791 N. Cleveland Ave., #16

Orlando

4544 N. Orange Blossom Trl.

Palm Coast

28 Old Kings Rd. N., Ste. B

Pensacola

3119 N. Davis Hwy.

Sarasota

935 N. Beneva Rd.

St. Augustine

2303 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd.

St. Petersburg

8435 Fourth St. N.

Tallahassee

800 Capital Cir. SE

Tampa

8701 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Venice

1290 Jacaranda Blvd.

Vero Beach

1814 Commerce Ave.

West Palm Beach

1324 N. Military Trl.

VidaCann. This Jacksonville-based company offers a range of products including vape cartridges, flowers, high-THC and hybrid tinctures, and capsules.

Bonita Springs

26251 S. Tamiami Trl., Ste. 7

Bradenton

5203 Cortez Rd., Ste. 6

Deerfield Beach

1101 S. Powerline Rd., Ste. 104

Holly Hill

1027 N. Nova Rd., Unit 105

Orlando

1700 N. Semoran Blvd., Ste. 160

Palm Bay

1663 Georgia St. NE, Ste. 900

Port Charlotte

1100 El Jobean Rd., Unit #112

St. Petersburg

10688 Gandy Blvd. N.

Tallahassee

1212-2 N. Monroe St.

Tampa

2007 W. Kennedy Blvd.

Surterra Wellness grows its cannabis in the largest greenhouse on the East Coast. Its product line includes lotions, soft gels, transdermal patches, and oils.

Brandon

1256 E. Brandon Blvd.

Bonita Springs

28580 Bonita Crossings Blvd.

Delray Beach

15200 Jog Rd., Ste. B10-11

Deltona

1200 Deltona Blvd.

Jacksonville

537 Park St.

Key West

3126 Flagler Ave.

Lakeland

1222 S. Florida Ave.

Largo

10761 Ulmerton Rd.

Miami

6647 US 1

Miami Beach

1523 Alton Rd.

New Port Richey

4218 US Hwy. 19

North Palm Beach

11575 S. Dixie Hwy.

North Port

4906 Tamiami Trl.

Ocala

11115 SW 93rd Ct. Rd.

Orange Park

80 Blanding Blvd.

Orlando

1743 S. Orange Ave.

Palm Bay

6295 Minton Rd. NE

Pensacola

5046 Bayou Blvd.

Port Orange

3665 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Port St. Lucie

7061 US Hwy. 1

St. Petersburg

2001 Fourth St. N.

Tampa

2558 E. Fowler Ave.

4306 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tallahassee

1639 Village Square Blvd.

Fluent, formerly known as Knox Medical, was one of the first companies to be granted a license to sell medical marijuana in Florida. Products include CBD and THC pre-rolled joints, suppositories, drops, cartridges, and more.

Clearwater

921 S Missouri Ave.

Gainesville

3400 SW 34th St.

Miami

175 NW 167th St.

Orlando

1901 N. Orange Ave.

Tallahassee

1902 Thomasville Rd.

Liberty Health Sciences carries brands such as Aphria, Mary's Medicinals, Solei, Riff, and Papa's Herbs. Liberty sells concentrated THC oil, massage oils, oral sprays, capsules, and cannabis flowers.

Bonita Springs

24611 Production Cir.

Cape Coral

1321 SE 47th Terr.

Dania Beach

1103 S. Federal Hwy.

Gainesville

12 SW Second St.

Meritt Island

150 E. Merritt Island Cswy.

Miami

6827 Bird Rd.

10795 Biscayne Blvd.

Orange Park

1907-3 Wells Rd.

Palm Harbor

31487 US Hwy. 19 N

Port St. Lucie

10941 US Hwy. 1

St. Petersburg

513 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

Summerfield

16810 US-441, Ste. 501

Tampa

2605 W. Swann Ave.

Winter Haven

1285 First St. S.

Rise has dispensaries in states including Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Its Florida locations sell products such as Sativa strains, tinctures of varying THC concentrations, and extracts.

Deerfield Beach

2305 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Pinellas Park

6999 US Hwy. 19 N.