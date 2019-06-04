Where to Buy Medical Marijuana in Florida

The legalization of medical marijuana was overwhelmingly approved by Florida voters through a 2016 referendum. But even after a supermajority of Floridians approved the measure, patients in the state faced significant obstacles for access. Some cities, such as Boca Raton and Coral Springs, imposed outright bans on dispensaries. But Coral Springs overturned its ban in March and Boca may soon do the same. Dispensaries in cities such as Miami Beach have also had to overcome prohibitive restrictions and regulations to open facilities.
Over the last year, the tide has shifted. In March, Governor Ron DeSantis overturned a statewide ban on smokeable marijuana. The state also granted licenses to an additional eight medical marijuana companies, bringing the total number of companies that can sell medical pot throughout the state to 14. In the process, Florida has become the fastest-growing medical marijuana market in the nation.
Florida dispensaries sell a range of products with varying concentrations of THC to qualified patients. As the demand for medical marijuana continues to grow, some citizens are calling for the legalization of recreational weed. Some groups, such as Regulate Florida, are pushing to get the issue on the 2020 ballot.
But for now, only the medical variety is sold legally throughout the state. Here's a list of every medical marijuana dispensary in Florida.
Müv Florida sells THC and CBD products including concentrates, gels, topicals, oral sprays, transdermal patches, vape pens, and cartridges. Müv also sells its own, premium cannabis flower.
Apollo Beach
5909 N. US Hwy. 41
Longwood
1090 W. State Rd. 434
Sarasota
5045 Fruitville Rd.
Tampa
7229 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Wellington
1045 S. State Rd. 7, Ste. 200
Curaleaf sells THC and CBD products such as vapes, concentrates, cartridges, hybrid tinctures, and flowers at 23 locations throughout the state. The company also offers drive-thru pickup services at three of its locations, including its 72nd Avenue location in Miami.
Bonita Springs
11721 Bonita Beach Rd. SE
Daytona Beach
910 W. International Spdwy.
Deerfield Beach
148 N. Federal Hwy.
Fort Pierce
3218 US Hwy. 1
Fort Myers
4480 Fowler St.
Gainesville
2300 SW 34th St.
Jacksonville
6361 103rd St.
Lakeland
3145 U.S Hwy. 98 N.
Lake Worth
1125 N. Dixie Hwy.
Lutz
1408 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Miami
9002 S. Dadeland Blvd.
19060 SW 192 St.
5400 NW 72nd Ave.
16685 NW Second Ave.
North Palm Harbor
35388 US Hwy. 19
Ocala
1839 SW College Rd.
Orange Park
495 Blanding Blvd.
Orlando
775 N Semoran Blvd.
12402 S. Orange Blossom Trl.
Palm Bay
1420 Palm Bay Rd. NE
St. Petersburg
3811 Tyrone Blvd.
Tallahassee
1345 Thomasville Rd.
Tampa
6421 N. Florida Ave.
Titusville
200 S. Washington Ave.
Harvest sells CBD and medical marijuana products with varying THC concentrations such as capsules, tinctures, flowers, and vapes.
Jacksonville
10095 Beach Blvd. Ste. #450
Kissimmee
4967 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
Longwood
182 W. State Rd. 434, #1016
North Port
7050 Sumter Crossing Dr.
Tallahassee
1800 W. Tennessee St.
GrowHealthy offers a wellness-centered take on medical marijuana products, selling Sativa blends for mental stimulation and Indica blends for physical relief. The company's Balance product line provides a mix of the two, and CBD products are also available for purchase.
Brandon
1525 E. Brandon Blvd.
Lake Worth
5614 S. State Rd. 7
West Palm
4237 Okeechobee Blvd.
Trulieve is the largest medical marijuana operator in Florida. The company sells a range of medical marijuana and CBD products including cannabis flower, nasal rescue spray, concentrates, topicals, tape cartridges, and more.
Bonita Springs
10347 Bonita Beach Rd. SE
Boynton Beach
1534 SW Eighth St.
Bradenton
1103 14th St. W
Clearwater
24639 US Hwy. 19 N
Dania Beach
520 Stirling Rd.
Deerfield Beach
458 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Edgewater
103 Boston Rd.
Fort Lauderdale
1417 SW 40th Terr.
Gainesville
1527 NW Sixth St.
Jacksonville
6259 Beach Blvd.
Lady Lake
13940 US-441, #601
Melbourne
3350 W. New Haven Ave.
Miami
9600 SW 77th Ave.
4020 NW 26th St.
Miami Gardens
18350 NW 47th Ave.
New Port Richey
5623 US 19, #111
North Fort Myers
13791 N. Cleveland Ave., #16
Orlando
4544 N. Orange Blossom Trl.
Palm Coast
28 Old Kings Rd. N., Ste. B
Pensacola
3119 N. Davis Hwy.
Sarasota
935 N. Beneva Rd.
St. Augustine
2303 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd.
St. Petersburg
8435 Fourth St. N.
Tallahassee
800 Capital Cir. SE
Tampa
8701 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Venice
1290 Jacaranda Blvd.
Vero Beach
1814 Commerce Ave.
West Palm Beach
1324 N. Military Trl.
VidaCann. This Jacksonville-based company offers a range of products including vape cartridges, flowers, high-THC and hybrid tinctures, and capsules.
Bonita Springs
26251 S. Tamiami Trl., Ste. 7
Bradenton
5203 Cortez Rd., Ste. 6
Deerfield Beach
1101 S. Powerline Rd., Ste. 104
Holly Hill
1027 N. Nova Rd., Unit 105
Orlando
1700 N. Semoran Blvd., Ste. 160
Palm Bay
1663 Georgia St. NE, Ste. 900
Port Charlotte
1100 El Jobean Rd., Unit #112
St. Petersburg
10688 Gandy Blvd. N.
Tallahassee
1212-2 N. Monroe St.
Tampa
2007 W. Kennedy Blvd.
Surterra Wellness grows its cannabis in the largest greenhouse on the East Coast. Its product line includes lotions, soft gels, transdermal patches, and oils.
Brandon
1256 E. Brandon Blvd.
Bonita Springs
28580 Bonita Crossings Blvd.
Delray Beach
15200 Jog Rd., Ste. B10-11
Deltona
1200 Deltona Blvd.
Jacksonville
537 Park St.
Key West
3126 Flagler Ave.
Lakeland
1222 S. Florida Ave.
Largo
10761 Ulmerton Rd.
Miami
6647 US 1
Miami Beach
1523 Alton Rd.
New Port Richey
4218 US Hwy. 19
North Palm Beach
11575 S. Dixie Hwy.
North Port
4906 Tamiami Trl.
Ocala
11115 SW 93rd Ct. Rd.
Orange Park
80 Blanding Blvd.
Orlando
1743 S. Orange Ave.
Palm Bay
6295 Minton Rd. NE
Pensacola
5046 Bayou Blvd.
Port Orange
3665 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port St. Lucie
7061 US Hwy. 1
St. Petersburg
2001 Fourth St. N.
Tampa
2558 E. Fowler Ave.
4306 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tallahassee
1639 Village Square Blvd.
Fluent, formerly known as Knox Medical, was one of the first companies to be granted a license to sell medical marijuana in Florida. Products include CBD and THC pre-rolled joints, suppositories, drops, cartridges, and more.
Clearwater
921 S Missouri Ave.
Gainesville
3400 SW 34th St.
Miami
175 NW 167th St.
Orlando
1901 N. Orange Ave.
Tallahassee
1902 Thomasville Rd.
Liberty Health Sciences carries brands such as Aphria, Mary's Medicinals, Solei, Riff, and Papa's Herbs. Liberty sells concentrated THC oil, massage oils, oral sprays, capsules, and cannabis flowers.
Bonita Springs
24611 Production Cir.
Cape Coral
1321 SE 47th Terr.
Dania Beach
1103 S. Federal Hwy.
Gainesville
12 SW Second St.
Meritt Island
150 E. Merritt Island Cswy.
Miami
6827 Bird Rd.
10795 Biscayne Blvd.
Orange Park
1907-3 Wells Rd.
Palm Harbor
31487 US Hwy. 19 N
Port St. Lucie
10941 US Hwy. 1
St. Petersburg
513 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.
Summerfield
16810 US-441, Ste. 501
Tampa
2605 W. Swann Ave.
Winter Haven
1285 First St. S.
Rise has dispensaries in states including Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Its Florida locations sell products such as Sativa strains, tinctures of varying THC concentrations, and extracts.
Deerfield Beach
2305 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Pinellas Park
6999 US Hwy. 19 N.
