XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Robert Allen Arrested in Rural Georgia

Moments before a rented Dodge Journey swerved in front of chart-topping musician XXXTentacion's BMW outside a Riveria Beach motorcycle shop June 18 and two men pumped the 20-year-old full of bullets, surveillance cameras inside the dealership captured a short, heavyset man nicknamed "Big Rob" walking around the store.

Last week, a grand jury indicted that man — 22-year-old Robert Allen — along with three others in the robbery and murder of XXXTentacion. And last night, authorities finally found Allen, who had been on the lam since the crime.

U.S. Marshals in Georgia tracked Allen to the small town of Eastman in rural Dodge County, southeast of Macon.