You know it's time for you, your girls, and vodka cocktails at American Social in Fort Lauderdale.EXPAND
You know it's time for you, your girls, and vodka cocktails at American Social in Fort Lauderdale.
Danielle Nicole Photography

The Eight Best Ladies' Nights in South Florida

Juliana Accioly | December 6, 2019 | 11:11am
Temperatures have dropped some in South Florida — not even close to the lows the rest of the country is feeling, but enough to justify warming up with a night of cocktail-fueled debauchery with your girl gang.

There are plenty of fantastic lady-friendly restaurants, bars, and lounges all over South Florida, and we've rounded up the ones with the hottest deals on drinks and food for you and your gals to enjoy during the week.

Whether you are looking for a night of dancing with your girls to all your favorite oldies or a great place for a quiet cryfest over dinner on the waterfront, we've got a GNO in SoFla list that's tailor-made for you.

American Social's friendly party atmosphere is perfect for hanging with your GFs.
American Social's friendly party atmosphere is perfect for hanging with your GFs.
Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social
721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-764-7005
americansocialbar.com

Lean back and slouch as much as you damn well please in one of the comfy, overstuffed booths and catch up with your crew at this gastropub and sports bar in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. On Thursdays, American Social celebrates local ladies with complimentary Ketel One Botanicals vodka cocktails from 9 to 11 p.m. Then there's late happy hour at 10 p.m., when you can indulge in a menu of comfort food featuring cheeseburgers ($6), beef tenderloin tip skewers ($7), and pork belly empanadas with guava sauce ($6) to go with your nightcap(s). Thursdays from 9 to 11 p.m.

Seriously. Girls just want to have fun. Blue Martini in West Palm is just the place.
Seriously. Girls just want to have fun. Blue Martini in West Palm is just the place.
Photo courtesy of Blue Martini

Blue Martini
550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach
561-835-8601
bluemartinilounge.com

It's Wednesday night, time for serious partying at Blue Martini in West Palm Beach. Ladies get in without a cover charge and can imbibe for half-price after 8 p.m. The only catch is choosing from more than 42 handcrafted cocktails, wine, spirits, and the lounge's signature martinis. Blue Martini gives away a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne to a few lucky ladies. Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to close.

Sorry, fellas, Boatyard's free yacht ride is ladies-only.
Sorry, fellas, Boatyard's free yacht ride is ladies-only.
Photo courtesy of TRP Restaurant Group

Boatyard
1555 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-525-7400
boatyard.restaurant

Boatyard in Fort Lauderdale checks all the boxes for a great ladies night: free drinks, live music, tasty specials, and a complimentary prosecco cruise. Fire up your Instagram during Boats & Bubbles night on Thursday, as you and your crew drink for free at any of the dock-and-dine restaurant's three bars. Then get on board the SeaHunter Boats' yacht for a free ride while enjoying beats by a DJ and live band and sucking down discounted specialty cocktails, house wine, and domestic beer. Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

There's nothing like a jukebox to provide the right sound track for ladies' night, and Geronimo's Grill's got one.EXPAND
There's nothing like a jukebox to provide the right sound track for ladies' night, and Geronimo's Grill's got one.
Photo by Mike Smith

Geronimo's Grill
5810 S. University Dr., Davie
954-474-9998
geronimosgrill.com

Round up your troops on Hump Day and head to Geronimo's Grill for a night of free well drinks, Long Islands, house margaritas, Bud Lite drafts, house wine, and kamikaze shots. Ladies drink for free from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at this popular Davie joint, and the boys are welcome to join (or not) at 10 p.m., when regular happy hour kicks in and late-night boozing starts with $12 cocktails. Crank Johnny Cash and Madonna on the jukebox to complement your night of cool fun. Wednesdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ocean views, half-price champagne, and BFFs. Can't beat that.EXPAND
Ocean views, half-price champagne, and BFFs. Can't beat that.
Photo courtesy of Oceans 234

Oceans 234
234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach
954-428-2539
www.oceans234.com

It's Wednesday night and you need a drink. How about heading to the beach for a good bottle of bubbly and some sushi? Oceans 234 in Deerfield Beach offers great oceanfront views and a 50-percent discount on Veuve Clicquot for your girl gang from 5 to 10 p.m. at its indoor/outdoor bar. Enjoy the casual, friendly atmosphere, and make sure you try some of the restaurant's specialties, like steamed mussels and the tuna tartare. Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to close.

Who knew girls get free champagne at the Office?EXPAND
Who knew girls get free champagne at the Office?
Photo by Dennis Raileanu

The Office Delray Beach
201 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
561-276-3600
theofficedelray.com

Dress to impress for a whirlwind night at this clubby retro gastropub, set in the middle of the action on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The Office's bar scene heats up on Thursday nights, when groups of six ladies or more can grab complimentary bottles of champagne from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Dance the night away with your BFFs to a live DJ set, and from 10 p.m. on, indulge in discounted bites of burger sliders, angry cauliflower, colossal pretzel, and penne kale pesto. Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prezzo's outdoor patio and cheap wine — Girlfriend Paradise.EXPAND
Prezzo's outdoor patio and cheap wine — Girlfriend Paradise.
Photo by Gyorgy Papp

Prezzo
5560 N. Military Tr., Boca Raton
561-314-6840
prezzoboca.com

This buzzy, rustic Italian eatery in Boca Raton has ladies' nights covered Tuesdays from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at its bar and outdoor patio. In addition to discounted glasses of wine and half-off beer, spirits, and signature cocktails, the venue also treats the fairer sex to special bar bites of meatballs and provolone sliders ($7), arancini di Tartufo with black truffles ($8), and crispy calamari and zucchini ($8), available until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from 4:30 to 9 p.m

Talento has $4 True Vodka cosmos for Ladies' Night on Tuesdays.EXPAND
Talento has $4 True Vodka cosmos for Ladies' Night on Tuesdays.
Photo courtesy of Talento

Talento
1307 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-206-4180
talentorestaurant.com

Drop in Tuesday at this Italian eatery, when True Vodka cosmopolitans are $4 from 4 to 10 p.m. The ladies' night special overlaps with happy hour specials at the bar area from 4 p.m. on, so you and your squad can also enjoy half-priced select wines, cocktails, and well spirits. Talento is outfitted with white leather seats, and an LED waterfall wall separates the bar from the dining room. The marble bar has high-top seating for an open view of the large woodfire pizza oven — and once your taste buds are fired up, there's plenty of luxe options to choose from, including vegan and vegetarian bites like bruschetta al Tartufo ($8), fire-grilled bread with summer black truffle and shaved parmesan cheese ($6.50), buffalo mozzarella with wild arugula and sliced tomatoes ($9), and grilled Spanish octopus ($9.50). Tuesdays from 4 to 10 p.m.

Tap 42 has the perfect margarita for Girls Night Out.EXPAND
Tap 42 has the perfect margarita for Girls Night Out.
Photo by Chris Carter

Tap 42 Boca Raton
5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton
561-235-5819
tap42.com

Tap 42 is a good reason to include Boca Raton on your ladies' night area map. Cocktails, of course, are at the top of the list of persuasions, with half-off drinks served every Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the bar, including beers on tap and cocktails GNO-friendly “Don’t Be a Prick” margarita and the luscious Blackberry Smash. Balance your tequila intake with an order of spicy salmon tostones ($13.50), crispy chicken tender melt ($14.50), or short rib beef sliders ($11). Head out to the patio later for some girlfriend bonding under the night stars. Wednesdays from 8 to 10 p.m.

