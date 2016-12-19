South Florida Food and Drink Events This Week: Holiday Fine Wine, Ugly Sweater Party, and $5 Burgers

Why not have a rum drink with your burger? Photo by Meghan Gyory/Tap 42

Monday

$5 Prohibition Burger

Tap 42 (1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, and 5050 Town Center Circle #247, Boca Raton) is offering its Prohibition Burger for a measly five bones. The craft-beer haven's creation is made with a special burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, "secret sauce," Dijon, and white cheddar. Visit tap42.com.

Tuesday



Holiday Fine Wine & Gourmet Food Pairing Experience

GourmetPhile (501 SE Mizner Boulevard #80, Boca Raton) will let guests partake in wine tasting with gourmet food pairings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wines include Mount Eden Wolff Vineyards Chardonnay, Cesari Jema, Juan Gil Blue, Albert Bichot Chablis, and more. This costs $30 and guests must RSVP by Monday. Email hello@gourmetphile.com or call 561-757-6208.

Tucker Tuesday Holiday Edition

Tucker Duke’s (1658 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton) will let guests purchase a burger for only $5 if they buy a drink. This is all day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit tuckerdukes.com.

Forget your diet. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Wednesday



Brgr Stop Ugly Sweater Party

Brgr Stop (4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy., Coconut Creek) will host its inaugural ugly sweater party

toy and food drive. Featured will be Bangin' Banjo's seasonal craft beers, live music, and more. Those who bring in an unwrapped toy will receive a free Cypress Creek Pint, and those who bring in an uncooked turkey or ham will receive 10% off their bill. Toys will be given to Ronald McDonald House and Margate Coconut Creek Fire Rescue. This is from 5 to 10 p.m. Visit brgrstop.com.

Little Smiles Presents Taps & Toys

The Brewhouse Gallery (720 Park Ave., Lake Park) will give barflies a free beer if they bring in a toy for the Little Smiles Foundation. Featured will be three breweries: St. Bernardus, Lagunitas, and Stone Brewing. There will also be a raffle benefiting Little Smiles. This event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit brewhousegallery.com.

Thursday



National Sangria Day

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Shops at Pembroke Gardens, 601 SW 145 Terr., Pembroke Pines; the Fountains, 801 S. University Dr., Plantation; 20642 N. SR-7 #1, Boca Raton) will give guests free guacamole and chips when they buy a 16-oz. frozen sangria or the Frozen Sangrita. This is all day long. Visit limefreshmexicangrill.com.

Elf Watch Party at LauderAle

LauderAle (3305 SE 14 Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will be showing Elf for all to see on a large projector. Also featured will be Fishy Food Truck. This is from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit lauderale.com.

All Month Long



Hoffman's Chocolate Winter Wonderland

Hoffman’s Chocolates is celebrating its 26th-annual Winter Wonderland at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, Shoppe, Ice Cream Parlour, and Gardens (5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres). Until Friday, December 30, attendees can enjoy lights, holiday displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. The shop will also introduce its Circle of Celebration holiday wreath display and contest. Visit hoffmans.com.

For more events, visit our online calendar or pick up the print edition of New Times every Thursday. To submit an event, use our online form.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach Counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.

