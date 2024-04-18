Navigation
Miami Native Chef Mika Leon Takes on Most Challenging Food Network Adventure Yet

Will chef Mika Leon take home the $50,000 prize on Food Network's newest cooking challenge show? You'll have to tune in to find out.
April 18, 2024
Mika Leon will compete with 24 chefs on Food network's new show.
Mika Leon will compete with 24 chefs on Food network's new show. Food Network photo
Chef Monica "Mika" Leon is no stranger to Food Network shows. She has been featured many times in the past, including her most recent appearance on the first episode of Wildcard Kitchen alongside Carlos Anthony and Maria Mazon.

Her next venture, however, is set to be the hardest challenge she has ever faced on the network.

Premiering on Sunday, April 14, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing on the Food Network is a heated competition show hosted by chefs Michael Symon and Esther Choi, where 24 renowned chefs take on 24 food challenges for 24 hours straight. Yes, an entire day of nonstop cooking. The winner takes home $50,000.

Among the talented bunch risking the challenge is Miami's very own chef Mika Leon.

"I was born and raised on Cuban coffee," Leon tells the New Times. "I thought to myself, I could totally do this challenge. You guys will see, but I feel like I made us proud, and I really showcase not just Cuban but a lot of Miami flavors."

Food Network has described the show as its most grueling and ambitious competition to date, and Leon agrees. She says the 24-hour cooking show is like nothing she has ever seen, and it's bringing a "new everything." It puts everything the 24 chefs have learned over the years to the test.

"It's very challenging," she says. "The layout of the kitchen is like nothing I've seen before; it looked like a stadium arena. I think we're all very excited to show a new format, even if there's no hair and makeup and it's just kind of gritty, but it's gonna be really entertaining."
Chef Mika Leon during one of the challenges in the show
So, apart from the Cuban coffee, how did the Miami native prepare for the competition?

For the past years, she has honed into her family recipes, which served as inspiration to start her culinary journey in 2016. From catering businesses to food trucks, now, Leon is not only the chef and owner of Caja Caliente in Coral Gables, but she has also gained a huge following on her social media platforms. Therefore, her usual content creation day includes about six new recipes, most of which she posts on her Instagram account.

Besides that, Leon says she just threw herself in and said, "Yes!" to the challenge.

"The more hours go by, the more delusional you get," she recalls. "At some point, you're kind of just eating your own food, then you're holding a knife, and they start asking you these questions. You become slightly delusional. It kind of feels like it was a dream, to a certain extent."

Leon says her game plan was to stick to her roots and let her Miami and Cuban background guide her throughout the 24 hours. While you have to wait until the show airs to find out what recipes she brought to each challenge, she says the audience will see she stuck to the food she knows and loves.

For those who are skeptical or who might not believe how real and complex these challenges can get, Leon recalls the rush during the competition.

"It's crazy but very real," she says. "There's a massive clock that says 24 hours, and in the time you have to cook, you have to take pee breaks, you have to eat, you just have to figure it out. I mean, we are chefs; we are used to this, but when you compete, the adrenaline is just go, go, go."

The 24 in 24 won't be the chef's last appearance on Food Network. She says there are a few more shows in the works with plenty of opportunities to keep making Miami proud.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing premieres on Food Network on Sunday, April 14, at 8 p.m.
