The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Irish producer Sega Bodega and PC Music act Hyd stop by the Institute of Contemporary Arts, Miami for an event of music as part of the museum's First Friday series. Sega Bodega has seen his profile quickly rise thanks to his production credits on tracks by Shygirl, Eartheater, Dorian Electra, and FKA Twigs. And Hyd was best known as the face of QT, the side project by the late Sophie and A.G. Cook, and last year they released a four-track self-titled EP featuring production by Cook and Caroline Polachek.Fort Lauderdale's outdoor celebration the Las Olas Art Fair returns for its 34th edition. The festival gives visitors the opportunity to meet artists, discuss technique, and even commission a piece. The event takes place along scenic Las Olas Boulevard, inviting visitors to spend the day browsing the art, visiting local boutiques, and dining at local restaurants.Wynwood brewery Veza Sur celebrates carnaval season with its own bash on Saturday. Kicking off at noon, the party features Brazilian and Colombian samba dances, music, food, and, of course, beer. DJs Wasabi, Illset, and KA5 will be spinning tunes while Los Wizzards are performing live.If you're 305 till you die, you already know Saturday is 305 Day. Rácket is getting in on the celebration with its MIA Day hosted by artist Vic Garcia. Of course, it wouldn't be a proper Miami party without food and music, so expect a live performance by ¡Mayday! and food by Louie Estrada from My Cuban Spot. DJ Brooke G will keep the tunes coming all evening long.Dubbed "" ("the prettiest party in the world"), Bresh lands at Oasis Wynwood on Saturday. Originally from Argentina, the party has held editions in New York City, Barcelona, and Milan. So far, there are no details on who will be making an appearance at the Miami edition, but the South American bash is known for its emphasis on youth culture and over-the-top events.Last year, Seafoam Walls released its debut album, XVI, via the Daydream Library Series, the label operated by Eva Prinz and Thurston Moore. The band is about to embark on a tour in support of the critically acclaimed album, but before doing so, Technique Records is giving the band a proper sendoff on Sunday. The band will sign records and perform live at the Upper Eastside record store — and, don't worry, copies of the album will be available to purchase at the event. The band returns later this month for a performance at Gramps on March 12.