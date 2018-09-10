Downton Abbey Exhibition to Open in West Palm Beach November 10

Beginning November 10, visitors can view more than 50 of the TV series’ official costumes.

Downton Abbey fanatics already know a movie is in the works. And as icing on the post-Edwardian cake for local fans, a big-time exhibition is about to set up shop in South Florida.

After a highly celebrated debut in New York City, "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" will be on display in West Palm Beach. The show will open at CityPlace November 10.

“Having been in Billionaires’ Row in New York City, we thought it would only be appropriate to call the holiday home of the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers our next home for this exhibition,” Dominic Burns, senior vice president of brand management for NBCUniversal International Studios, says by phone from London. “After being in the Northeast, it’s now time to attract our friends from the Southern states.”