Pool-Sharing App Swimmy Dives Into Miami

With the U.S. arrival of Swimmy — a pool-sharing app now available on Google Play and Apple's App Store — South Floridians can now rent pools for their sunbathing or lap-swimming sessions. On the flip side, folks who far underutilize their pools can now list their H2O for rent and recoup some of the upkeep dough.
“South Florida radiates relaxation and serenity. The constant sunshine and the upbeat energy of the state appeals to Swimmy,” Swimmy spokesperson Isobella Harkrider tells New Times. “Swimmy joins the digital culture of curating memorable experiences and the ability to rent anything anywhere.”
Swimmy launched in France in 2017 and subsequently spread to Germany, Spain, and Italy. According to Harkrider, Swimmy has approximately 130,000 users globally.
Since its statewide launch at the beginning of this summer, Harkrider notes, more than 1,300 users are signed up in Florida. The average rate to rent a swimming pool in Florida on the Swimmy app: $25 to $50 per person for a four-hour session. Children ages 3 to 12 receive a 50 percent discount, and a Swimmy session is free for children under 3. Swimmy takes a “two-sided commission,” siphoning 17 percent on the host side and 20 percent on the guest side.
So how in the world does all this work?
First, you have to be 21 years old to register on the platform. Pool hosts are required to maintain industry-standard chemical levels and guests are required to act like decent human beings at the pool. (Ahem, don’t run around the damn pool!) An FAQ list is available on the Swimmy website.
And, yes, one hell of an insurance plan is baked into this. (Did we already say, "Don’t run around the damn pool"? We did!) All bookings come with a $1 million insurance policy from the Hartford that covers bodily injury and property damage.
Pool owners can customize their listing, setting a rate, availability, amenities, and related pricing (e.g., use of towels or a grill), as well as the number of guests allowed. Fun kicker: The pool owner may opt to be present at the house while the pool is being rented.
Pool seekers simply peruse the app, and if they find a pool that meets their needs, they can send a booking request to the owner. They can also contact a host to ask questions and confirm details ahead of time.
“Communication is key,” Harkrider emphasizes. “You’ll want to communicate and plan the details with your host ahead of time. That way, everyone can kick back, relax, and hopefully enjoy themselves.”