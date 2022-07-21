Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household.
Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are working to connect would-be pet owners with their furry new best friend. In considering the groups listed below, note that most offer rotating or varied adoption events, rescue services, and/or wellness offerings. It's best to research an organization's website for current pup rosters and community happenings.
Here's where to find Fido in South Florida — and remember: adopt, don't shop.
Broward County
100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida345 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
877-506-8100
100plusabandoneddogsofevergladesflorida.org The rescue organization focuses on Florida City, Homestead, Redland, and southeast Florida, with nonprofit services focused on bettering abandoned dogs, fostering, and adopting.
Abandoned Pet Rescue Inc.1137 NE Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-728-9010
abandonedpetrescue.org The nonprofit rescue specializes in rescuing, sheltering, and ultimately finding new homes for abandoned and/or abused pets throughout South Florida.
Adopt A Stray11950 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
954-966-8382
adoptastray.ws The nonprofit organization focuses on stray overpopulation with adoptions, animal hoarder rescues, and feral cat care.
Animal Rescue of South Florida954-294-6214
animalrescuesouthflorida.orgA nonprofit organization with regular volunteers specializing in fostering, adopting, and wellness services, including spaying and neutering, vaccinating, and microchipping.
Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center2400 SW 42nd St., Fort Lauderdale
954-359-1313
broward.orgA county-run program with adoptions, lost-and-found services, foster care, surrender services, shelter, tag/vaccination services, and more.
Dachshund Rescue of South Floridadachshundrescuesouthflorida.comA nonprofit specializing in the rescue, fostering, and adoption of dachshunds in South Florida.
Dogs Rule Rescue Group954-358-3647
dogsrulerescue.orgA volunteer-led nonprofit organization primarily focused on rescuing dogs facing euthanasia, with adoption and fostering options.
Florida Humane Society3870 N. Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach
954;974-6152
floridahumanesociety.orgA nonprofit adoption facility focused on rescues and owner surrenders, with programming focused on education, spay/neuter, and disaster preparedness.
Good Karma Pet Rescue3100 NW 19th Ter., Pompano Beach
954-366-5396
goodkarmapetrescur.orgBased in Fort Lauderdale with an adoption center in Pompano Beach, this nonprofit has foster, adoption, and volunteer opportunities.
Humane Society of Broward County2070 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-999-3977
humanebroward.comA nonprofit organization with a 33,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale shelter offering pet adoptions, animal surrender coordination, and pet health services.
Milos Dog Rescue954-628-2175
milosdogrescue.comAll-breed nonprofit rescue with various community adoption and fostering opportunities.
Paws 2 Care Coalition Inc.6219 Johnson St., Hollywood
paws2carecoalition.orgFocused on rescues, medical care, and adoption, this nonprofit organization has an adoption facility and regular community events.
Pets in Distress of South Florida954-472-8667
petsindistressfl.orgOperated by volunteers since 1994, the Davie-based nonprofit rescues abused/abandoned South Florida pets and works to find them new homes.
Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation2875 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-530-1508
savingsagerescue.orgA nonprofit with foster and adoption programs as well as animal-centric educational initiatives geared toward local youth, police departments, and more.
United Dog Rescue331 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park
954-371-0046
uniteddogrescue.orgRescuing approximately 90 percent of its dogs from public shelters, this nonprofit has volunteer and adoption programs.
United for Animals Rescue366 S. State Road 7, Margate
954-761-6814
unitedforanimalsrescue.orgA no-kill shelter and nonprofit offering rescues, an adoption center, and pet health remedies.
Miami-Dade County
Big Hearts for Big Dogs12051 SW 131st Ave., Miami
239-200-1150
bigheartsbigdogs.comA private nonprofit specializing in the adoption of larger dogs throughout South Florida.
Born Free Pet Shelterbornfreeshelter.orgA no-kill nonprofit shelter and rescue with adoption and fostering events throughout South Florida.
Compassionate Pug Rescuecompassionatepugrescue.comA nonprofit organization based in Miami with pug-centric events throughout the area. In addition to pugs for adoption, Compassionate Pug Rescue has surrender-related services.
Humane Society of Greater Miami16101 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach
305-696-0800
humanesocietymiami.orgA nonprofit animal shelter, preventative clinic, and pet therapy service provider.
Hurricane Pets786-999-8239
hurricanepetsrescue.orgA national organization focused on educating pet owners in disaster preparedness, fosters, and adoptions.
Miami Animal Rescue13313 SW 124th St., Miami
305-877-2880
miamianimalrescue.orgA local nonprofit that rescues animals facing euthanasia with foster and adoption services.
Miami-Dade Animal Services3599 NW 79th Ave., Doral
305-468-5900
miamidade.govA county-run facility with adoption services, clinical offerings, lost and found capabilities, licensing, and vaccinations.
Pawsitive Beings Rescue Inc.786-223-7352
pawsitivebeings.orgA volunteer-driven, Miami-based nonprofit organization with an intimate selection of dogs for adoption.
Paws 4 You Rescue8717 SW 134th St., Miami
786-242-7377
paws4you.orgA nonprofit with an adoption house and various events throughout South Florida, as well as boarding, foster, and medical care services.
Rescue Paws 4 Furry Hearts305-206-5977
rescuepaws4furryhearts.orgFounded in 2015, it focused on rescues, adoptions, and aiding senior dogs in recovery.