Animals

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

July 21, 2022 5:03PM

Your new best friend may be closer than you think.
For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize.

Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household.

Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are working to connect would-be pet owners with their furry new best friend. In considering the groups listed below, note that most offer rotating or varied adoption events, rescue services, and/or wellness offerings. It's best to research an organization's website for current pup rosters and community happenings.

Here's where to find Fido in South Florida — and remember: adopt, don't shop.

Broward County

100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida

345 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
877-506-8100
100plusabandoneddogsofevergladesflorida.org
The rescue organization focuses on Florida City, Homestead, Redland, and southeast Florida, with nonprofit services focused on bettering abandoned dogs, fostering, and adopting.

Abandoned Pet Rescue Inc.

1137 NE Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-728-9010
abandonedpetrescue.org
The nonprofit rescue specializes in rescuing, sheltering, and ultimately finding new homes for abandoned and/or abused pets throughout South Florida.

Adopt A Stray

11950 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
954-966-8382
adoptastray.ws
The nonprofit organization focuses on stray overpopulation with adoptions, animal hoarder rescues, and feral cat care.

Animal Rescue of South Florida

954-294-6214
animalrescuesouthflorida.org
A nonprofit organization with regular volunteers specializing in fostering, adopting, and wellness services, including spaying and neutering, vaccinating, and microchipping.

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center

2400 SW 42nd St., Fort Lauderdale
954-359-1313
broward.org
A county-run program with adoptions, lost-and-found services, foster care, surrender services, shelter, tag/vaccination services, and more.

Dachshund Rescue of South Florida

dachshundrescuesouthflorida.com
A nonprofit specializing in the rescue, fostering, and adoption of dachshunds in South Florida.

Dogs Rule Rescue Group

954-358-3647
dogsrulerescue.org
A volunteer-led nonprofit organization primarily focused on rescuing dogs facing euthanasia, with adoption and fostering options.

Florida Humane Society

3870 N. Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach
954;974-6152
floridahumanesociety.org
A nonprofit adoption facility focused on rescues and owner surrenders, with programming focused on education, spay/neuter, and disaster preparedness.

Good Karma Pet Rescue

3100 NW 19th Ter., Pompano Beach
954-366-5396
goodkarmapetrescur.org
Based in Fort Lauderdale with an adoption center in Pompano Beach, this nonprofit has foster, adoption, and volunteer opportunities.

Humane Society of Broward County

2070 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-999-3977
humanebroward.com
A nonprofit organization with a 33,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale shelter offering pet adoptions, animal surrender coordination, and pet health services.

Milos Dog Rescue

954-628-2175
milosdogrescue.com
All-breed nonprofit rescue with various community adoption and fostering opportunities.

Paws 2 Care Coalition Inc.

6219 Johnson St., Hollywood
paws2carecoalition.org
Focused on rescues, medical care, and adoption, this nonprofit organization has an adoption facility and regular community events.

Pets in Distress of South Florida

954-472-8667
petsindistressfl.org
Operated by volunteers since 1994, the Davie-based nonprofit rescues abused/abandoned South Florida pets and works to find them new homes.

Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation

2875 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-530-1508
savingsagerescue.org
A nonprofit with foster and adoption programs as well as animal-centric educational initiatives geared toward local youth, police departments, and more.

United Dog Rescue

331 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park
954-371-0046
uniteddogrescue.org
Rescuing approximately 90 percent of its dogs from public shelters, this nonprofit has volunteer and adoption programs.

United for Animals Rescue

366 S. State Road 7, Margate
954-761-6814
unitedforanimalsrescue.org
A no-kill shelter and nonprofit offering rescues, an adoption center, and pet health remedies.

Miami-Dade County

Big Hearts for Big Dogs

12051 SW 131st Ave., Miami
239-200-1150
bigheartsbigdogs.com
A private nonprofit specializing in the adoption of larger dogs throughout South Florida.

Born Free Pet Shelter

bornfreeshelter.org
A no-kill nonprofit shelter and rescue with adoption and fostering events throughout South Florida.

Compassionate Pug Rescue

compassionatepugrescue.com
A nonprofit organization based in Miami with pug-centric events throughout the area. In addition to pugs for adoption, Compassionate Pug Rescue has surrender-related services.

Humane Society of Greater Miami

16101 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach
305-696-0800
humanesocietymiami.org
A nonprofit animal shelter, preventative clinic, and pet therapy service provider.

Hurricane Pets

786-999-8239
hurricanepetsrescue.org
A national organization focused on educating pet owners in disaster preparedness, fosters, and adoptions.

Miami Animal Rescue

13313 SW 124th St., Miami
305-877-2880
miamianimalrescue.org
A local nonprofit that rescues animals facing euthanasia with foster and adoption services.

Miami-Dade Animal Services

3599 NW 79th Ave., Doral
305-468-5900
miamidade.gov
A county-run facility with adoption services, clinical offerings, lost and found capabilities, licensing, and vaccinations.

Pawsitive Beings Rescue Inc.

786-223-7352
pawsitivebeings.org
A volunteer-driven, Miami-based nonprofit organization with an intimate selection of dogs for adoption.

Paws 4 You Rescue

8717 SW 134th St., Miami
786-242-7377
paws4you.org
A nonprofit with an adoption house and various events throughout South Florida, as well as boarding, foster, and medical care services.

Rescue Paws 4 Furry Hearts

305-206-5977
rescuepaws4furryhearts.org
Founded in 2015, it focused on rescues, adoptions, and aiding senior dogs in recovery.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond.

