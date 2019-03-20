Kodak Black’s Young M.A Comments Show He Doesn’t Know the Meaning of "No"

Kodak Black should know better than to sexually harass a woman. Yet he is — and his target isn't just any woman. It's openly gay fellow rapper Young M.A.

Black's persistent comments about Young M.A, sandwiched in song lyrics and Instagram Live sessions over the past month, describe in detail how he wants to “penetrate” Young M.A despite admitting he knows her sexual orientation.

“I be pullin’ out straps on these fuck n***as/I go Young M.A on these dumb bitches/Like a dyke , man, you n***as can’t fuck with me,” the 21-year-old raps in his song “Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy," adding: “I’m f***in’ Young M.A, long as she got a coochie.”

His lewd lyrics also target other female rappers rumored to be gay, including Dej Loaf and Missy Elliott.

For fans of Kodak, the lyrics might not be shocking. The Pompano Beach native has never shied away from spitting disrespectful bars aimed at other rappers.

But in the context of his legal situation — he's facing charges for the alleged rape of a woman in 2016 — the song shows a flagrant disregard for the concept of consent. Logic would imply that a self-described gay woman such as M.A wouldn’t be interested in sex with a man.

By her own assertion, she’s not into it.

“Obviously, the n***a is weird,” she said during an Instagram Live session this week, according to Jezebel. “I know I’m a female... But at the end of the day, n***a, that’s not my preference.”

Black's response was less than understanding. In his own Instagram Live session appearing to address her, he said, “How are you a girl but don’t want your pussy penetrated? How? Don’t be mad at me, 'cause I want you, baby. Don’t be mad at me.”

Those comments alone are disrespectful. But coming from a public figure who's embroiled in a sexual assault case, they're alarming.

His trial date was recently set for April. He faces allegations he forced a woman onto the bed and floor of a South Carolina hotel room, where he engaged in oral and vaginal sex with her while she repeatedly said no. A rape kit revealed she was also bitten several times on her neck and breast, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.

Black reportedly has been barred from publicly discussing the allegations, so it’s rarely brought up in interviews or online. However, during a heated conversation with New York radio station Hot 97’s Ebro Darden in December, the veteran host broached the subject by telling Black he hopes he can return to the show to discuss in more detail the “serious topic” of sexual assault.

"I feel like sometimes, when n****s like me are going through sh**, y'all be entertained," Black responded. "Like, change the subject... talk about something else,” he added before walking out.

Kodak is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Making sexist and harassing comments about a high-profile woman is unlikely to help his case.

During his last stint in prison, on weapons and drug possession charges, from which he was released last August, Black earned his GED and decided to write a book. But despite his strides toward self-improvement, he can't seem to embrace the notion that women are people too.