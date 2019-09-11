 


Rain or shine, concerts and music festivals put on big shows in South Florida.
Rain or shine, concerts and music festivals put on big shows in South Florida.
Photo by Sage Pacetti

New Times Is Looking for Freelance Music Writers

New Times Staff | September 11, 2019 | 10:06am
AA

South Florida's music scene has exploded in recent years, with local artists making national headlines and earning fans all over the globe. New Times is looking for dedicated writers to cover it all.

The ideal candidate will have comprehensive knowledge of the South Florida music scene, from longtime legends to the newest artists making waves online. We're looking for someone with a passion for music and an understanding of how it connects to the local community.

Candidates also need serious writing and reporting skills. The ideal writer will interview artists, attend and review shows, and write essays and other coverage tracking trends and changes in the genre. Pitching compelling stories and meeting deadlines are both necessary skills.

This is a freelance position. Local candidates are preferred. People of color, women and nonbinary candidates, people with disabilities, and writers across the LGBTQ+ spectrum are encouraged to apply.

To be considered, you'll need the following:

  • a resumé
  • two writing samples (ideally published clips) in attachments or as links to stories
  • two pitches for stories you'd like to write for New Times.


Email the above to teri.berg@miaminewtimes.com. Applications missing any of the items above will not be considered.

