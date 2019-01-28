Cardi B, Migos, and Travis Scott to Headline Rolling Loud 2019

Get ready for another hip-hop takeover, Miami. Rolling Loud announced today an impressive lineup for its 2019 festival, taking place May 10 through 12 at Hard Rock Stadium, including headliners Migos, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi.

The rest of the announcement reads like a roster of the top names in rap and hip-hop: Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, and on and on. More than 100 artists will take the stage during the three-day fest. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1.