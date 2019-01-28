Cardi B, Migos, and Travis Scott to Headline Rolling Loud 2019

Get ready for another hip-hop takeover, Miami. Rolling Loud announced today an impressive lineup for its 2019 festival, taking place May 10 through 12 at Hard Rock Stadium, including headliners Migos, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi.
The rest of the announcement reads like a roster of the top names in rap and hip-hop: Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, and on and on. More than 100 artists will take the stage during the three-day fest. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1.
Rolling Loud debuted in Miami in 2015 at Soho Studios. Despite initial technical problems and long lines, the festival evolved and grew, eventually moving to Bayfront Park. But in 2017, residents of downtown Miami decided they'd had enough of hosting music festivals in their backyard (even if those festivals predated those residents' arrival in the neighborhood). Rolling Loud survived a vote by the Bayfront Park Management Trust to stage its 2017 festival in the park but moved to Hard Rock Stadium last year.
Cardi B is arguably the biggest of this year's acts. She's had some of the most popular songs of the past couple of years, from her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow" to last year's collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, "I Like It." But she's not billed as a headliner, instead appearing first after Migos the first day of the festival. It's a move that feels especially awkward after what went down at Rolling Loud's Los Angeles festival in December. There, Cardi was a headliner, but her estranged husband Offset crashed her set and stole her thunder in a misguided attempt to win her back. The backlash, against both the Migos rapper and Rolling Loud, was immediate. Rolling Loud denies it was aware Offset was planning the stunt.
Drama aside, Florida artists are well represented in the 2019 lineup. Rick Ross, City Girls, Kodak Black, Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Denzel Curry will all represent the local scene. See below for the full lineup.
Rolling Loud 2019. May 10 through May 12 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1, via rollingloud.com.
