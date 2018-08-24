West Palm Beach Hotspot Voltaire Turns One, Celebrates Through the Weekend

Among the stellar bands that have rocked Voltaire in year one is Nashville's Thelma and the Sleaze.

One year ago, Voltaire entered the West Palm Beach scene with three concerts over a three-day span.

Now, to celebrate its first anniversary, the cozy WPB music hotspot will host a four-day string of live tunes. (At this pace, we will accept nothing less than a five-day spectacle next year, okay?)

Voltaire’s one-year anniversary week kicked off Thursday evening with sets by Zigterba, Donzii, Monster Teeth and DJ Lindsey Mills. As part of the celebration, the bar, rock venue, and wildly-delicious-sushi heaven will also host the likes of Mood Swing and The Ricca Project (Friday), Bashaum Stewart Trio and Michael Mayo (Saturday) and JM & the Sweets among many others (Sunday).