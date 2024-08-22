Two South Florida Spots Named Best Mezcal Bars in U.S.

With the increase in popularity for the spirit based on findings by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), Forbes ranked the best mezcal bars in America, and Bakan in Miami and La Doña in Sunrise made the cut.
Since mezcal is having a moment, here's what you need to know about the popular Mexican spirit: It's distilled from the heart of the maguey plant. Primarily crafted in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, mezcals are the single-distilled, often smoky cousin to tequila.
Although the bold and smoky alternative to tequila is offered at several bars across South Florida, two of them have just been crowned as the very best in the U.S.
Bakan2801 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.comNew Times has been raving about Bakan since 2021, when it made our "Four Miami Mezcal Flights That Will Spirit You to Mexico" list. Now, the Mexican restaurant in Wynwood is finally getting national recognition for its mezcal menu. With a selection of more than 200 mezcals, some signature drinks include the mezcal margarita and the mezcal flight. The food menu offers a variety of shared plates and traditional dishes. Bakan is currently participating in Miami Spice from Monday to Thursday with a $25 lunch menu and a $49 dinner menu that pair perfectly with a mezcal margarita.
La Doña1800 Sawgrass Mills Cir., Sunrise
754-324-5743
ladonarestaurants.comMexican seafood restaurant in Sunrise La Doña is helmed by Emmy-winning television personality and chef James Tahhan and chef Patrick Baloup. The restaurant's name translates to "The Lady" in English as an ode to the influential women who helped shape the country's gastronomy and cuisine. The astonishing visuals of jellyfish tanks, stone and lamp elements from Mexico, and pink floral elements are only outmatched by the mezcal menu. The collection features more than 100 agave spirits to be enjoyed any day, but as a bonus, there are great happy hour specials on mezcal and other spirits Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to close.