 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has called for open season on invasive iguanas.EXPAND
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has called for open season on invasive iguanas.
Photo by Isaac Wedin / Flickr

Animal Advocates Petition to Stop "Government-Sanctioned Massacre" of Florida Iguanas

Jessica Lipscomb | July 16, 2019 | 4:58pm
AA

If you've lived in Florida long enough, you know neon-green iguanas are just part of the scenery — no different from an anti-abortion billboard or an O.J. Simpson sighting. But green iguanas are actually an invasive species. Earlier this month, state wildlife officials made national news after announcing that, yes, it is in fact perfectly legal to kill an iguana for setting foot on your land.

"Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says on its website, "and the FWC encourages homeowners to humanely kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible."

While some Floridians celebrated the announcement, a number of animal-rights groups and activists have urged state officials to reconsider. An online petition to stop the "cruel, government-sanctioned massacre of Florida's iguanas" has already garnered nearly 22,000 signatures from people around the world.

Related Stories

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is calling for a mass public slaughter of iguanas," the petition states. "Sign this petition demanding Governor Ron DeSantis end this reckless and abysmal slaughter of iguanas at once."

So far, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is one of the largest organizations to have condemned the state's directive. Late last week, the group sent a letter to FWC expressing concerns that the agency's announcement would result in the inhumane killing of iguanas.

"If the Commission insists on urging inexperienced and untrained homeowners to kill iguanas, it must first provide accurate and detailed explanations of the methods of killing them that are acceptable as well as those that are not," the letter stated. PETA further pointed out that Florida wildlife officials have not banned the import, sale, or breeding of iguanas, which could reduce overpopulation.

Animal advocates say the decision could have unintended consequences. In a blog post last week, Humane Society president Kitty Block blasted the state's iguana policy as an "irresponsible directive" that could lead to the killing of other reptiles. "Many Floridians are unlikely to be able to tell the difference between native and nonnative iguanas," she wrote. "Thus, this program of indiscriminate killing will likely adversely impact other lizards and iguanas who are likely to be misidentified and targeted by residents."

There's already been one high-profile human casualty as a result of iguana vigilantism: In Boca Raton, a hired hunter with a pellet gun accidentally shot a pool boy while trying to take down an iguana. By some stroke of luck, he wasn't seriously injured.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >