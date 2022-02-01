Support Us

Part-Time Layout Editor Wanted

February 1, 2022 2:56PM

Illustration via Getty Images
Miami New Times has an immediate opening for a part-time layout editor to produce attractive and vibrant page layouts for our weekly print edition. The layout editor assists and supports the Editorial and Production departments.

Applicants must have intermediate-level experience in the use of Adobe software (Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, InDesign), as well as sophisticated design skills and an eye for good typography, photography, and illustration.

The successful candidate will possess excellent communication, organizational, and conceptual skills and the ability to juggle several projects at once in a deadline-driven environment. Previous page layout, editorial design, and web experience is preferred but not essential.

This position requires 12 to 16 hours per week, generally split between Mondays and Fridays, with additional work when there are special issues, so having a flexible schedule is key. The starting rate is $20/hour; this is a union position. Interested and qualified applicants should email a résumé, online links or samples, and a cover letter to: [email protected].
