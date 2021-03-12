Dictionary.com Reps the 305, Adds "Supposably" to Site

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free.
Ayyyee oooo, people not from the Magic City take pleasure in making fun of the way Miamians supposably mispronounce words. Pero it's the interlopers who are wrong, bro.
Last night, "supposably" was among 600 words added to Dictionary.com, alongside "finna," another favorite Miami word that's a phonetic spelling of "fixing to," and "BIPOC," the abbreviation for Black, indigenous, and people of color.
In a tweet, Dictionary.com defines "supposably" as an adverb meaning "as may be assumed, imagined, or supposed."
Here's an example of how to use it in a sentence: "Well, I heard Caro's boyfriend supposably went to Komodo last night and was hitting on all the bottle girls."
This is Miami representation, thank you dictionary dot com https://t.co/XZlxJB19mT— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) March 12, 2021
Of course, grammar nazis on Twitter lost their shit, bro.
A user named It's MISTER Asshole wrote, "So because people are stupid and can't pronounce or spell SUPPOSEDLY correctly we're going to reward them for their continued ignorance?"
Someone else who just goes by Suzi declared, "What kind of lazy crap is that?? We're just going to add mispronunciations??"
Asere, It's MISTER Asshole and Suzi need to take a chill pill. "Supposably" is, like, super freaking real. According to Merriam-Webster, "supposably" means "as may be conceived or imagined" and is the adverb form of supposable, which means "capable of being supposed or conceived."
It has also been used in the English language as far back as the 17th Century, para que lo sepas. Supposedly is usually a substitute for "allegedly," and the two words are often conflated, Merriam-Webster explains.
"Supposably" now joins "irregardless" as words in the Miami lexicon that are yeah, no, for sure accurate.
Keep New Times Broward-Palm Beach Free... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering South Florida with no paywalls.