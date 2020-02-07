The Five Best Things To Do in South Florida This Weekend

Eat, drink, and be merry this weekend by getting to one or more of the many festivals in South Florida. With weather this good, it would be a shame not to take a drive to the Garlic Festival. It's an opportunity to have stinky breath and not worry about having mints, gum, or candy on you to mask the garlicky deliciousness. Perhaps you want to enjoy your day and do good at the same time. Then LUTZApalooza is right up your alley, Alligator Alley, as the charitable foundation hosts a motorcycle ride and then community festival complete with food, music and fun. Maybe you feel like some fresh seafood or spending the day with the lords and ladies of King Henry's day. There's a festival for both.

Just a quick note on a highlighted Thing To Do from last week: I went to see Groundhog Day the Musical and thoroughly enjoyed it. The Slow Burn Theatre Troupe did a great job converting the movie to a musical. Although, to be honest, it was a tad bit too long and one of the songs, "Playing Nancy," just didn't seem to fit. Overall, it was funny and there were a couple of great surprises. If you need a good laugh and a good time, I suggest you go.

Lutzapalooza will hold a raffle Saturday for a chance to win a Harley. Photo courtesy of Live To Tell Foundation

Get on your bikes and ride! Motorcycles that is. The LCpl Janos V Lutz Live To Tell Foundation is hosting its inaugural county-wide Lutzapalooza Community Music Festival on Saturday in Sunrise. The day starts with a 37-mile motorcycle ride that begins at Alligator Alley Harley Davidson and ends at Markham Park. A VIP breakfast and registration is at 7 a.m. and the ride starts at 9 a.m. The ride fee is $20 and includes admission to the music festival. VIP registration is $75 and includes the ride, music festival, breakfast, shirt, motorcycle raffle ticket, and upfront line up for the ride. The LUTZapalooza Community Music Festival will have live music, guest speakers, military, police, and fire vehicles, SWAT demonstrations, exotic animals, food vendors, and family activities. Organizers also are holding a raffle for a 2019 Harley Davidson. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 8, Markham Park, 16001 State Rd. 84, Sunrise; livetotell.org. Music fest tickets are $20.

Murr, Sal, Q, and Joe of the Tenderloins, stars of truTV's Impractical Jokers. Photo courtesy of the Tenderloins

Four high school buddies from Staten Island call themselves the Tenderloins, but Murr, Sal, Q, and Joe might be better known for their hit comedy show Impractical Jokers. James Murray, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, and Joe Gatto will yuk it up live Sunday night at BB&T Center. The group's Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour promises to be more of the sketch comedy and improv they do on their sometimes cringe-inducing reality game show series. So, you know, for mature-ish audiences. 7 p.m., Sunday, February 9, BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $50.

You can almost smell the garlic now as the South Florida Garlic Festival kicks off Saturday in Lake Worth. VMA Photography Studios

Lake Worth might be a bit of a drive, but it will be worth it to attend the "Best Stinkin' Party" in the Sunshine State — the 21st annual South Florida Garlic Festival. The one and only event where it's OK to stink. What began as a small festival in downtown Delray Beach is now a major event the claims more than 30,000 visitors. Gourmet Alley food is the star as more than 100 garlic-laced menu items (including garlic ice cream) will be featured. Among Garlic Fest's favorites are flaming shrimp scampi, garlic crab cakes, garlic bruschetta, garlic pizza, garlic Argentine BBQ with garlic black beans and rice, and garlic Portobello sandwiches. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. The Wailers will be among the featured bands, along with the Expendables, DJ Lance-O, G.Love & Special Sauce, and Brothers Within. Also, a kids amusement area with rides will be set up, and art and craft vendors will offer their wares. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, February 8-9, John Prince Park, 4759 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth; garlicfestfl.com. Tickets are $12.84 via eventeny.com.

Boca Seafood Fest kicks off three days of good eatin' tonight. Courtesy of Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival

One of the most fabulous reasons for living in South Florida is the seafood. Fresh out of the ocean and onto your plate, prepared in a delectable way, it doesn't get any better than that. Or does it? Yes, it does at the Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival this weekend in Mizner Park. Not only will there be fresh seafood, offerings include meat and vegetarian dishes, all prepared fresh and onsite. There will be a plethera of side dishes to choose from and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Once you are armed with dinner and drinks, kick back and relax under the stars and listen to great music by local and regional talent. An eclectic mix of musicians will perform an assortment of jazz, soul, pop, rockabilly, blues, salsa, funk, high energy rock, and even an Aretha Franklin tribute band. Good food, good music, sounds like a good time to me. 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 7-9, Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; on Facebook. Admission is $5.

EXPAND So much to see and do at the annual Ren Fest at Quiet Waters Park. Courtesy of Q Imagery

Take a step back in time at the Florida Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sundays from February 8 until March 22. A staple among Florida's festivals, the Ren Fest will have its usual assortment of themed weekends. February 15 and 16 will be Vikings, and following them will be Time Travelers, Swashbucklers and Sirens, and rounding out the festival will be Potter's Witches and Wizards. Look for A.A. Ron, the wandering troubadour, who roams the village looking for “his lost love, or his lost pants.” But maybe you'll want to avoid the bawdy Christopher the Insulter, another of the classic performances typical of this medieval-period fair. This year's featured cosplay roles include, among others, the Washing Well Wenches, King Henry VIII, and the two-man Bard and the Minstrel, a Renaissance and Pirate-themed musical comedy. Believe it or not, there is also a Pub Crawl, hosted by the Duke of Norfolk and Don Pedro. The duo will take you on a tasting tour of five pubs and have you laughing your arse off. Games and fun are in abundance for grownups and kids, whether you try your hand at archery, balloon fencing, Jacob’s ladder, axe-throwing, and other old-world experiences. There's entertainment aplenty and, also a Ren Fest mainstay, lots of vendors hawking unique goods. 10 a.m. to sunset, Saturdays and Sundays, February 8 through March 23, Quiet Waters Park, Deerfield; ren-fest.com. Tickets are $27.50; $11.50 for kids.