3 Sons Brewing Company Opens in Dania Beach

Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Company will open to the public with a party this Sunday, February 24, according to the brewery's announcement on social media February 20.

Dubbed the "Lumberjack Leftovers Pop-Up," the party will serve pizza along with beer from several breweries from noon to 8 p.m..

The brewery is known for a variety of beers, including its Summation bourbon barrel-aged imperial vanilla coffee stout, although it said many of them won't be ready for Sunday's opening. One of the beers, Ocean Park Pilsner, will be available February 24, according to a statement.

"We’re dying to open our doors but must practice patience, as the beer in our fermenters are not quite ready," the announcement read. "So, here’s a chance to come check us out and get a little taste of the glory. Just to see what it tastes like... See you Sunday!!"

The brewery will also serve beer from out-of-town breweries including Bottle Logic and Mikerphone brewing companies, and local breweries like Tank Brewing Company and Tripping Animals Brewery.

3 Sons' founder and brewer Corey Artanis moved to South Florida from Buffalo, New York, with the intention of becoming a firefighter, but it didn't work out.

His career trajectory changed when he home-brewed a pumpkin spice latte beer that caught the attention of the local craft beer community. He then decided to open his own brewery.

3 Sons, named for the founder's three children, became a local sensation, winning the People's Choice awards for best brewery and best beer at Tampa's Hunaphu's Day beer festival in 2015. The brewery officially launched at Flagler Village Brewery in 2016.

New Times has reached out to 3 Sons for additional information, including a complete beer list. We will update the post when we receive more information.

3 Sons Brewing Company. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 104, Dania Beach; 954-601-3833; 3sonsbrewing.com.