The Eight Best Restaurants in West Broward

It's no longer a struggle to find good restaurants in Broward County. Cities like Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and Pompano Beach are dotted with top-notch dining options, but foodies would be missing out by not exploring options beyond the well-known map of South Florida dining destinations.

From beloved classic deli food to authentic Middle Eastern fare, the food scene in the cities of Weston, Sunrise, Davie, and Southwest Ranches is both reliable and thriving. The atmosphere is generally more family-oriented and the pace less frenetic, and the unique cultural diversity of suburban Broward County is well represented in its bevy of top-notch eateries.

Here is our list of the spots western Broward dwellers rely on to satisfy their gastronomic cravings.

Angelo Elia Pizza Tapas & Bar

Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar, Tapas 1370 Weston Rd., Weston

954-306-0037

angeloeliapizza.com



With a contemporary atmosphere, this cozy Italian pizza and tapas eatery is best enjoyed with a group of friends, so you can order as many plates as will fit your table and share them over one of the many good bottles of wine available. Here, Angelo Elia (Casa D'Angelo, Angelo Elia Bakery Bar) offers classic Italian-style dishes in a simple presentation and on the smaller side. Enjoy the burrata plate with parma prosciutto, red bell peppers, and basil ($16), veal meatballs ($12), and mozzarella-stuffed crispy zucchini flowers ($14) before you move on to entrees of lasagna rustica with bolognese sauce ($18) or spaghetti frutti di mare with shrimp, calamari, mussels, and clams in a tomato sauce ($24). Pizza at Angelo Elia's shares center stage, with standouts like the fragrant Porcina, made with porcini mushrooms and mozzarella on tomato sauce and anointed with truffle oil ($18) and the Cremona pie, with mozzarella over sliced pear, pancetta, gorgonzola, and figs ($16). Brunch is served on Sundays with live music and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $15.

Baires Grill Weston is classic Argentine steakhouse. Courtesy of Baires Grill

Baires Grill 2210 Weston Rd., Weston

754-701-6806

bairesgrill.com



An ideal restaurant meal is as much about ambiance as it is food, and Baires Grill has consistently offered South Floridians good Argentine cuisine, friendly service, and reasonable prices for more than 20 years. The eatery opened last year in Weston — Baires also has locations in Brickell, Sunny Isles, and on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach — with a menu of signature Argentine dishes like Grilled Provolone Cheese with Homestead Heirloom tomatoes and oregano-infused oil ($15), and grilled meat options of prime flap steak ($28), the 16-ounce picanha ($26), and short ribs ($28). The Parrillada is for sharing, with its variety of meat cuts and sausages ($68), and lighter fare includes a red quinoa salad with roasted zucchini and eggplant, bell pepper, cucumber, avocado, and cherry tomatoes ($15), and a glazed salmon and quinoa bowl with broccoli, spinach, and roasted sweet potatoes with miso and sesame dressing ($16). And whatever your menu choices, enjoy with a glass of one of Baires' many hearty Malbecs.

The bresaola board starter shows Bellini Weston is Italian through and through. Photo courtesy of Bellini Italian Bistro

Bellini Italian Bistro 2780 Weston Rd., Weston

954-306-0781

belliniweston.com



Opening its doors in 2013, Bellini in Weston, like its original Miami Beach outpost, hoped to develop a crowd of regulars from the area looking for an eatery they could see as a second home. Chef Matteo Migliorini, from Italy's northernmost Piemont region, has been successfully helming this kitchen ever since. His take on Italian goodness is a hit with homemade pasta, pizza, and meat dishes. The intimate, 65-seat dining room offers a rotating menu, including appetizers of antipasto di pesce with sauteed shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels in tomato broth ($17), the bresaola's air-dried beef, artichokes, shaved parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil ($13), and salmon and snapper carpaccio topped with zucchini julienne, red onion, cherry tomato with lemon citronette ($13). The menu's seafood options feature linguine pasta served with shrimp in a pesto sauce ($18), blackened tuna, cannellini beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onion and spicy mayo ($32), and snapper in a light fish broth with carrots, broccoli, tomato and Italian parsley ($22). Made throughout the day at the wood fire brick oven, the Romana-style pizza options are served "white," with toppings like mozzarella, gorgonzola, and spicy salami arugula ($14) or with tomato sauce, including a Honolulu option with ham and pineapple ($13). Try homemade desserts of panna cotta with fresh strawberries ($8) and warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream ($9), if you've still got room.

Kababi's austere dining room keeps the focus on its gorgeous and deeply flavorful array of dishes. Photo courtesy of Kababi Cafe by Kuluk

Kababi Cafe by Kuluk 3828 N. University Dr., Sunrise

954-909-4133

kababicafe.com



Step into Kababi Cafe by Kuluk in Sunrise and you'll feel like you've entered a faraway land. Dim lighting, arched doorways, and Middle Eastern artifacts summon Persia, an intriguing ambiance complemented by the deeply flavorful dishes the Shirdels have been serving in the area for over a decade. The food draws upon the homestyle cuisine the Iranian family grew up on, bright, fragrant Persian staples like stew of chicken breast with walnut pomegranate sauce ($16.95). Also try the lamb shank dill rice ($17.95) and beef kabobs ($13.95), with sides of yogurt and cucumber ($5.95), Persian cherry ($4), and Kababi's signature dolmeh, stuffed grape leaves in sweet mint sauce ($7.95). Try the vanilla rollet cake in rose water cream or chocolate ($5.95) or Persian ice cream with saffron and pistachio ($5.95) for dessert. The eatery offers a buffet for lunch and dinner, so stroll in at midday or early evening if you are in a hurry but want a real meal.

Pancake trio at Lucille's Photo by Bobby Sammarco

Lucille's American Cafe 2250 Weston Rd., Weston

954-384-9007

lucillescafe.com



Twenty years after its opening, the timelessness and neighborhood-luncheonette charm of Lucille's, with its massive menu of comfort food (which includes a gluten-free section), are surpassed only by the warmth and attentiveness of its staff. They will likely recommend you start with old-fashioned onion rings ($8.99), sweet potato sticks ($7.99), or homemade potato skins with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and scallions served with sour cream ($8.99). Then it's on to lightly blackened shrimp pan-roasted in herb butter and served with bleu cheese dipping sauce ($10.99), the Havana black bean burger topped with sour cream, cucumbers, salsa and chipotle aioli ($10.99), or BBQ baby back ribs ($22.99). Save room for a Reese's peanut butter cup sundae ($5.99), a slice of fresh-baked blueberry pie ($6.99), or an old-fashioned banana milkshake ($4.99), root beer float ($3.49), or NY chocolate egg cream ($2.99). Show up early on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch and grab a seat on the waterfront outdoor patio.

Cuban comfort food at its best, from Romeu's in Southwest Ranches. Photo courtesy of Romeu's

Romeu's 6800 Dykes Rd., Southwest Ranches

954-252-9788

romeuscubanrestaurant.com



Twenty years ago, Latin-American dining was hard to come by on the county's west side, which gave Romeu's a measure of intrigue, and this family-run eatery set the standard for honest Cuban cooking. Come for the popular appetizer plates of mariquitas, plantain chips served curly or flat ($5.95), fried cassava Romeu style ($5.95), and green plantain stuffed with shrimp ($11.95). Latin music of all genres will accompany dinnertime's hearty entrees of oxtail in tomato sauce ($18.05), pepper steak ($11.05), lobster tail with house-made creole sauce ($16.05), and pork chunks ($12.50). End with desserts of arroz con leche ($4), coconut flakes and cheese ($4.45), guava cheesecake ($4), or shakes with wheat, strawberry, or papaya ($4.40).

In the mood for a Mexican fiesta? Tijuana Taxi Co. in Davie is that and more. Photo courtesy of Tijuana Taxi Co.

Tijuana Taxi Co. 4400 S. University Dr., Davie

954-472-5008

tijuanataxico.com



This is the place to go in Davie for tamales, tacos, fajitas, and burritos in a no-frills environment with the vibe of a Mexican fiesta. Grab a couple of margaritas, some chips and salsa, and head to the outdoor patio for a relaxed dinner. You can't go wrong with Lalo's fajita bowl with strips of char-grilled chicken tossed with onions and peppers in a teriyaki sauce served on a bed of black beans and white rice with avocado, tomatoes and sour cream ($12.99); enchiladas pueblo with corn tortillas and chicken and topped with southwest sauce, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, and cabbage ($10.99); or avocado tacos with pico de gallo, salsa verde, radish, queso fresco, and lime ($10.99). Be sure to make use of the mango salsa and pico de gallo. Must-try sweet endings are fried ice cream and the banana cheesecake burrito.

Vienna Wine Bar offers a taste of Austria, minus the Alps. Photo courtesy of Vienna Wine Bar

Vienna Wine Bar 9100 W. State Rd. 84, Davie

954-423-1961

viennawinebar.com



Like a cozy European cottage set in the middle of Davie, this eatery transports diners to Austria with a selection of the country's classic dishes. Indulge in beef stroganoff ($30); Frikadeller — a dish of Danish meatballs with red cabbage, demi-glaze, and pickled cucumbers ($24); and schnitzel options, including Jaeger, served with sautéed veal medallions in mushroom Madeira sauce, fingerling potatoes, and red cabbage ($26). The blackened filet medallions with leek and blue cheese cream ($41) burst with flavor, but the pork loin chop with brandied apples and demi-glaze ($30) and the seared diver scallops with truffle cream and mushrooms ($38) are also tempting. House-made double-bomb brownies and soufflé are the perfect ending for such a feast.