Three Years in the Making: Black Flamingo Brewing Opens in Oakland Park

An industrial chic space with 20 taps, a live music lineup, and Neapolitan pizza awaits.
September 28, 2023
Andrew Wolff and Stephanie Tatta of Black Flamingo
Andrew Wolff and Stephanie Tatta of Black Flamingo Photo by Richard Wolff
Anyone driving on Oakland Park's 12th Avenue main drag — anchored by Funky Buddha Brewery to the north and the beloved Big Dog Station dive bar to the south — may have noticed the "coming soon" banner noticeably draped in a central storefront.

This month, however, the banner is no more, and a newly opened business has set up flags reading "open."

It's been a long time coming for the Broward-based brewery Black Flamingo Brewing, which will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, September 30.

"We see this as an opportunity to have a fresh start, with a new crowd and in a new neighborhood," Andres Wolff, managing partner of Black Flamingo, tells New Times. "It's been three years of bringing this to life, and good things come to those who wait."

In 2020, Wolff and his wife, Stephanie Tatta, opened Black Flamingo in Pompano Beach in the former Holy Mackerel space. During that time, the plan was to move the brewery to its current Oakland Park space by the end of the year, but — in the words of Tatta — the couple saw delay after delay due to a lengthy buildout and painfully slow permitting process.

Now that it's open, the new Black Flamingo space is everything the couple initially envisioned, with an open and industrial vibe to match the extensive bar and stage for live music.

Rounding out the decor and in plain view is the brewhouse itself: a ten-barrel system and five fermenters. According to Wolff, they intend Oakland Park to serve as a headquarters, including a small canning line for its immediate Fort Lauderdale community.

The bar has 20 taps, including varieties from the original Pompano Beach location, spanning sours, IPAs, and seasonal selections. Fan favorites include the classic "Candela" golden ale made with Citra hops, the "NEI$#@&PA" (a juicy New England-style IPA with Citra and Mosaic hops), and "La Fiera," an imperial Helles lager.

On the food front, and paying homage to Tatta's heritage, there will be an in-house Neapolitan pizza and appetizer operation.

For the September 30 grand opening, rockers the Magic Bus Band and Mount Sinai will perform, and there will be some surprise treats for attendees. Beyond the grand opening, Black Flamingo plans to have a comedy night on Tuesday and live music/entertainment on Thursday through Sunday each week.

"We want to have as diverse a clientele as the beers we have here," says Tatta. "This will be a place for everybody."

Black Flamingo. 3482 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; blackflamingobrewing.co. Tuesday through Friday 3 to 10:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to midnight.
