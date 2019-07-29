Casa Borinquen Brings Traditional Puerto Rican Fare to West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach is not exactly a hotbed of Puerto Rican food. For the most part, those who love mofongo, tostones, and
"We want to take Puerto Rican fare to a new culinary level in West Palm Beach," Domínguez says. "There were many L
Domínguez, a Puerto Rico native whose father ran restaurants on the island, opened Casa Borinquen in 2002, and its combination of
The restaurant's West Palm Beach location will occupy 4,000 square feet and offer seating for 150 guests, along with a full bar and an area for live music. A mural of photographs of Puerto Rican personalities such as Roberto Clemente, Benicio del Toro, and Hector Lavoe, will be the restaurant's centerpiece, complementing its casual and colorful decor.
The menu comprises family recipes that are a complex mix of French, African, and Spanish flavors brought together with strong seasoning. Domínguez himself runs the kitchen, where the
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Entrée highlights are the chuleta can-can, made with cuts of pork rib, loin, and belly ($18.95); conch salad vinaigrette cooked in creole sauce and served with an aranita basket that includes crisp shredded plantains ($17.95); and mar y tierra, a family-style plate with skirt steak, shrimp, octopus, conch, fried pork chunks, fried chicken chunks, tostones, and mofongo ($99.95).
Casa Borinquen's list of offerings also includes sandwiches such as the jibarito burger, swapping a regular bun for flattened fried green plantains ($11.95); Puerto Rico's version of gumbo —
Domínguez, who runs operations with his wife Marianne, says he's scouring cities such as Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, West Miramar, and Miami Lakes for future locations. "Over the next two years, we want to offer our food as far as Orlando."
Casa Borinquen. 3897 N. Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach; 561-223-3955; casaborinquen.com. Lunch and dinner Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!