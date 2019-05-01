The Nine Best Cinco de Mayo Events in South Florida

It's fiesta time. Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Sunday this year, commemorates an important moment in Mexico's history, when its army defeated France in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla, a turning point in the war between the two countries. The victory was short-lived and France occupied Mexico for years after that, but the date continues to be commemorated in Puebla and by Mexican-Americans north of the border.

It's celebrated in a decidedly less-serious way by many other Americans, who use the day as an excuse to down tequila shots and party to the sounds of mariachi bands. To that end, many South Florida bars and restaurants are joining in on the fun with special menus, drink specials and raucous parties.

Here are the best places to party in South Florida on Cinco de Mayo.

Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach

Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach

801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-764-2233

double3.hilton.com

Head to this Florida resort and yachting complex nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a bevy of drink specials. Its Breezes tavern, Waves eatery, and new rooftop pool, High Tide Lounge, will offer 5 for $25 Corona buckets, $6 micheladas, and $8 tequila shots alongside a menu of chipotle shrimp and mojo chicken tacos, queso fresco, pico de gallo, black bean, corn salsa, and flour tortillas. There will also be complimentary instructional food demos poolside beginning at noon.

EXPAND Nachos at Bar Rita. Chris Carter

Bar Rita

401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-990-6658

barritafl.com

Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale's vibrant Mexican restaurant from the owners of Tap 42, will host a Cinco de Mayo block party on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Highlights include margarita and Mexican beer specials, specialty foods, live music, and tequila shots. On the discounted menu are chicken, steak, shrimp, and cauliflower tacos ($2), Rita's original guacamole ($4), truffle street corn guacamole ($6), cheese and chicken quesadillas ($4 to $6), and nachos ($4). Original, spicy watermelon, and Don't Be a Prick margaritas will be sold for $6.

EXPAND Beach House Pompano

Beach House Pompano

270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-607-6530

beachhousepompano.com 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach954-607-6530



Located directly on the beach near the Pompano pier, this two-story restaurant's panoramic second-floor bar will serve up a special, made-from-scratch Cinco de Mayo egg burrito during brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ($12). Guests can also enjoy unlimited bubbly with a rooftop view followed by half-priced margaritas from 4 to 7 p.m.

EXPAND Brimstone Pines

Brimstone Pines

14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines

954-430-2333

brimstonewoodfiregrill.com 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines954-430-2333



Brimstone Woodfire Grill in the Shops at Pembroke Pines will be serving a special Cinco de Mayo brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu items include chicken chilaquiles ($15), huevos rancheros ($18), and an egg burrito ($16). Guests are welcome to stay late and drink half price House Margaritas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ($7).

Doc B's Internal Affair cocktail Doc B's

Doc B's

452 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-2401

docbsrestaurant.com 452 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale754-900-2401



In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Doc B's Restaurant + Bar is slashing the prices of its tequila drinks in half. The Avión Silver will be priced at $6, Don Julio Blanco and Casamigos Reposado at $7, and its special tequila drink, the salted and on the rocks Internal Affair made with tequila, jalapeño, pineapple, and basil will be a steal at just $7.

EXPAND El Camino Photo by Nicole Danna

El Camino

15 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach

561-865-5350

817 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-530-1188

elcaminoftlauderdale.com 15 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach561-865-5350817 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-530-1188



El Camino Mezcal & Tequila Bar offers an authentic Mexican dining experience, from its decor to food and cocktails. For Cinco De Mayo, its Las Olas location will host the Los Viajeros mariachi band from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a set by DJ Angelo, who will hit the decks from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Delray Beach location will host DJ Savage Beattz. For a unique experience, t ry the special drink of the day: Coffee tequila with dark roast coffee, vanilla, and cinnamon ($7).

EXPAND El Vez Andrew Hector

El Vez

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8336

elvezfortlaudendale.com 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-414-8336



Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr’s El Vez restaurant is celebrating its first anniversary just in time for Cinco de Mayo. A vintage Don Julio pickup truck will be handing out samples of the signature tequila at the corner of Bayshore Drive. At the beachfront restaurant, guests will find specials including $13 hibiscus margaritas, tacos al carbón for $4 each, and five for $5 Mexican chicken wings cooked on the outdoor grill. Guests can also jam out to beats from local DJ Spiff and catch an appearance by a Mexican Elvis impersonator.

EXPAND Lona Cocina y Tequileria

Lona Cocina y Tequileria

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

lonarestaurant.com 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-245-3069



Gather your friends for a lively fiesta at Mexican chef Pablo Salas' Lona Cocina y Tequileria, where you'll find an unlimited guacamole bar for $10 per person, tacos al pastor, and barbacoa tacos made to order at two for $12 from 3 to 11 p.m. The eatery will also have beer and tequila specials.

EXPAND Rocco's Tacos