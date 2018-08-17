 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
Constellation Brands, Funky Buddha Brewery's Parent Company, Fires Beer Sales Employees
Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Constellation Brands, Funky Buddha Brewery's Parent Company, Fires Beer Sales Employees

David Minsky | August 17, 2018 | 1:08pm
AA

Constellation Brands, the third largest beer company in the nation, this past Wednesday reportedly terminated dozens of employees on its craft beer sales team, including at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, according to a sales representative who was laid off.

The former employee declined to be identified out of concern for issues with severance pay but told New Times that they were let go unexpectedly yesterday morning and that as many as 49 others, possibly more, were also laid off throughout the country.

Related Stories

Citing a source close to the matter, Beer Street Journal said the layoffs include as many as 60 people. The terminations affect most of the craft beer sales team for Constellation's craft beer portfolio, which also includes Ballast Point Brewing Company in San Diego and Four Corners Brewing Company in Dallas.

Constellation, which is the third largest beer company in the U.S., also owns brands such as Corona and Modelo. The New York-based company purchased Funky Buddha in August 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

New Times hasn't confirmed the number of employees let go, and emails to John Linn, Funky Buddha's marketing director, weren't immediately returned.

However, the layoffs came the same day as news of Constellation's investing at least $4 billion in Canopy Growth, a publicly traded Canadian cannabis company, according to ganjapreneur.com. Constellation Brands is a public company worth at least $6.8 billion.

The alcoholic-beverage company also owns several wineries, including Robert Mondavi, and spirits brands such as Svedka vodka and High West whiskey.

With its new stake in Canopy, Constellation is expected to delve into making cannabis beverages, specifically cannabis beer. According to the Wall Street Journal, the beer company plans to work with the grower to produce cannabis-infused beers.

Funky Buddha Brewery. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

 
David Minsky is U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >