Constellation Brands, Funky Buddha Brewery's Parent Company, Fires Beer Sales Employees

Constellation Brands, the third largest beer company in the nation, this past Wednesday reportedly terminated dozens of employees on its craft beer sales team, including at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, according to a sales representative who was laid off.

The former employee declined to be identified out of concern for issues with severance pay but told New Times that they were let go unexpectedly yesterday morning and that as many as 49 others, possibly more, were also laid off throughout the country.

Citing a source close to the matter, Beer Street Journal said the layoffs include as many as 60 people. The terminations affect most of the craft beer sales team for Constellation's craft beer portfolio, which also includes Ballast Point Brewing Company in San Diego and Four Corners Brewing Company in Dallas.