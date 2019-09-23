 


Broward Gets Its First ButterBurger When Culver's Opens in March
Photo courtesy of Culver's

Broward Gets Its First ButterBurger When Culver's Opens in March

Teri Berg | September 23, 2019 | 11:14am
Culver's cheese curds are coming to Broward County.

The Wisconsin-based not-so-fast food chain Culver's, famous for ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and deep-fried squeaky cheese, is expected to open in March 2020 on Copans Road in Margate, just east of State Road 7.

Franchise owner Eric Pierce, a native Wisconsonite who ventured to South Florida a decade ago, broke ground for the new eatery, at 5510 W. Copans Rd., earlier this summer. The Sun Sentinel reports construction on the first Culver's in South Florida starts this week.

Pierce, a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stout, told his alma mater's alumni publication that while the restaurant is being built, he and his management team will spend eight weeks in training in Jupiter, where Culver's opened a franchise in November 2016.

Culver's other Florida locations include Port St. Lucie, Orlando, Kissimmee, Naples, Sarasota, Tampa, and St. Petersburg.

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

