Father's Day 2019 Restaurant Guide

Wondering how to celebrate Dad this Father's Day? Spending quality time together at one of the South Florida restaurants offering special deals this Sunday might be the best way to show how much he matters.

Whether you venture seaside to Pompano Beach or explore the bustling bar scene in Fort Lauderdale, you've got options ranging from steaks to seafood to beer flights.

Make your reservations now. Here are the best Father's Day menu options in South Florida this year.



EXPAND Beach House Pompano Beach House Pompano

270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-607-6530

beachhousepompano.com

This Father’s Day, take Dad seaside to celebrate his special day. Beach House will be offering its signature specials like the Tomahawk veal chop ($52) and the six-ounce filet served with a cold water lobster tail ($46). Reminisce about the good times as you enjoy rooftop bar views. Finish your meal with half-price draft beer and a complimentary polaroid photo. EXPAND Brimstone Woodfire Grill Brimstone Woodfire Grill 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines 954-430-2333

brimstonewoodfiregrill.com

At Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, guests can toast to their dads with half-price draft beer ($3.50) all day long. Enjoy a menu of special offerings such as the fresh catch mussels appetizer ($18), bacon-wrapped scallops ($32), and a surf and turf dish with a 16-ounce New York strip steak topped with grilled shrimp and served with a side of Parmesan potatoes and grilled asparagus ($52).

EXPAND Coast Charcuterie at Burlock Coast. Burlock Coast Burlock Coast 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale 954-302-6460

burlockcoast.com

Celebrate Dad throughout the month of June with a special Big Poppa Rum dinner at Burlock Coast. The four-course meal is served family-style, paired with a handcrafted rum cocktail and one-ounce neat pour. Pairings include tuna poke with tostones and a Hawai’ian Old Fashioned cocktail; housemade lemon ricotta salad with Oak and Cane rum; and roasted swordfish or filet mignon with Papa’s Pillar Dark. For dessert, there's Nutella flourless cake paired with Stolen Coffee. The Big Poppa experience costs $70 per person and is available Sunday to Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. EXPAND Lobster roll at City Oyster. Think.Shop City Oyster and Sushi Bar 213 East Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach 561-272-0220

cityoysterdelray.com

City Oyster and Sushi Bar in Delray Beach will offer brunch and dinner specials on Father's Day. Special brunch items include waffles with Vermont maple syrup, whipped cream, and fruit salad ($13), and eggs Benedict with poached eggs on an English muffin, sliced ham, Hollandaise, and fruit salad ($15). Unlimited mimosas or bloody marys will be available for $13. Dinner specials include lobster mac & cheese ($32) and the 16-ounce Allen Brothers black Angus prime rib with gorgonzola mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, garlic spinach, au jus, and horseradish sauce ($46). Dads receive a complimentary draft beer with the purchase of an entree at lunch or dinner. EXPAND Seared day boat scallops at Dune. Nick Garcia Photography Dune

2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4059

dunefl.com

Fort Lauderdale’s seaside restaurant at the Auberge Beach Residences & Spa invites dads to indulge in a lively "Sunday Brunch On The Beach," which will feature executive chef Edgar Beas's standout dishes. Options include a seafood counter with a selection of raw options, blue crab and artichoke dip, huevos rancheros with chorizo casero and Oaxaca cheese, charcoal baked eggs, and eggs Benedict served with avocado, smoked salmon or prosciutto, and lump crab fondue upon request. Desserts include freshly baked lemon cream scones, orange pistachio loaf cake, glazed donuts, and raspberry and vanilla mini conchas with sweet Mexican bread. Drink options include a bloody mary bar and craft beers. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.