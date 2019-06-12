Father's Day 2019 Restaurant Guide

Wondering how to celebrate Dad this Father's Day? Spending quality time together at one of the South Florida restaurants offering special deals this Sunday might be the best way to show how much he matters.
Whether you venture seaside to Pompano Beach or explore the bustling bar scene in Fort Lauderdale, you've got options ranging from steaks to seafood to beer flights.
Make your reservations now. Here are the best Father's Day menu options in South Florida this year.
Beach House Pompano
270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach
954-607-6530
beachhousepompano.com
This Father’s Day, take Dad seaside to celebrate his special day. Beach House will be offering its signature specials like the Tomahawk veal chop ($52) and the six-ounce filet served with a cold water lobster tail ($46). Reminisce about the good times as you enjoy rooftop bar views. Finish your meal with half-price draft beer and a complimentary polaroid photo.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines
954-430-2333
brimstonewoodfiregrill.com
At Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, guests can toast to their dads with half-price draft beer ($3.50) all day long. Enjoy a menu of special offerings such as the fresh catch mussels appetizer ($18), bacon-wrapped scallops ($32), and a surf and turf dish with a 16-ounce New York strip steak topped with grilled shrimp and served with a side of Parmesan potatoes and grilled asparagus ($52).
Burlock Coast 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-302-6460
burlockcoast.com
Celebrate Dad throughout the month of June with a special Big Poppa Rum dinner at Burlock Coast. The four-course meal is served family-style, paired with a handcrafted rum cocktail and one-ounce neat pour. Pairings include tuna poke with tostones and a Hawai’ian Old Fashioned cocktail; housemade lemon ricotta salad with Oak and Cane rum; and roasted swordfish or filet mignon with Papa’s Pillar Dark. For dessert, there's Nutella flourless cake paired with Stolen Coffee. The Big Poppa experience costs $70 per person and is available Sunday to Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.
City Oyster and Sushi Bar 213 East Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
561-272-0220
cityoysterdelray.com
City Oyster and Sushi Bar in Delray Beach will offer brunch and dinner specials on Father's Day. Special brunch items include waffles with Vermont maple syrup, whipped cream, and fruit salad ($13), and eggs Benedict with poached eggs on an English muffin, sliced ham, Hollandaise, and fruit salad ($15). Unlimited mimosas or bloody marys will be available for $13. Dinner specials include lobster mac & cheese ($32) and the 16-ounce Allen Brothers black Angus prime rib with gorgonzola mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, garlic spinach, au jus, and horseradish sauce ($46). Dads receive a complimentary draft beer with the purchase of an entree at lunch or dinner.
Dune
2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-900-4059
dunefl.com
Fort Lauderdale’s seaside restaurant at the Auberge Beach Residences & Spa invites dads to indulge in a lively "Sunday Brunch On The Beach," which will feature executive chef Edgar Beas's standout dishes. Options include a seafood counter with a selection of raw options, blue crab and artichoke dip, huevos rancheros with chorizo casero and Oaxaca cheese, charcoal baked eggs, and eggs Benedict served with avocado, smoked salmon or prosciutto, and lump crab fondue upon request. Desserts include freshly baked lemon cream scones, orange pistachio loaf cake, glazed donuts, and raspberry and vanilla mini conchas with sweet Mexican bread. Drink options include a bloody mary bar and craft beers. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Etaru Hallandale 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach
954-271-3222
etarurestaurant.us
Indulge Dad with an oceanfront brunch at this Japanese robatayaki restaurant. Begin with the welcome cocktail, then choose from bottomless pours of a selection of wines or champagne, continue with an array of hot and cold starters on the robata counter, and conclude your meal with a choice of one main course and dessert. For Father's Day, the restaurant will also offer specialty Japanese whiskey tastings for dads, cigar rolling, and a Range Rover display on the restaurant’s driveway. Cost is $75 per person. Brunch will be served from noon until 4 p.m.
JWB Prime Steak and Seafood 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
954-874-4470
jwbrestaurant.com
Celebrate Dad at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort’s restaurant with a special, limited-time dining experience. JWB Prime Steak and Seafood will offer a king cut prime rib with creamy horseradish and au jus for $72. In addition, your father will receive a complimentary chef’s treat with his meal.
Lona Cocina & Tequileria
321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3069
lonarestaurant.com
On Father's Day, expect breathtaking ocean views and terrace grilling at this Mexican eatery at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. The holiday brunch menu will include meat options ranging from grilled steaks to sausage and ribs. The list of offerings also includes unlimited draft beer and Lona margaritas. Cost is $48 per person and brunch runs from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.
Tarpon River Brewing 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale
954-353-3193
tarponriverbrewing.com
This Sunday, Tarpon River Brewing will host a Fathers & Flights event. If you stop by with Dad in a matching outfit, you'll both receive a complimentary flight of beer. There will also be a Father’s Day package available for $50. It includes a tour of the brewery along with a 30-minute Q&A with one of the brewers, a flight of beer, a four-pack of beer, and a complimentary t-shirt of your choice.
Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery
601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-567-8979
atlantichotelfl.com
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa will host an oceanfront Father’s Day brunch at its new Wild Thyme Oceanside restaurant. The special meal will include a BBQ station with brisket, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, baked beans, napa slaw, corn on the cob, and roasted potato salad. In addition, there will be an omelet and salad bar, a pasta station, and unlimited small plates including short rib eggs Benedict, banana foster French toast, chicken and waffles, Nutella pancakes, and Elvis peanut butter and bacon French toast. Dessert options will include cookies, fresh fruit, and assorted mini desserts. Bottomless beer-
