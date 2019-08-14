Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week Puts a Spotlight on Broward Brews

The first-ever Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week kicks off Sunday, September 15. The event will showcase the area's increasing number of brewers, bottle shops, and craft beer venues.

The week of tastings and festivities will start with a brewery crawl and the Beer and Body Craft Beer Girls meetup. On Tuesday, September 17, there will be a craft beer and cheese pairing at Fat Tap Beer Bar and Eatery, followed by a SoFar Sounds session two days later. The seven-day celebration will end on Sunday, September 22, with a Blowouts, Brews, and Drag at Hair Circus in Fort Lauderdale.

The event was created by Frances Antonio-Martineau, who's also the founder of FemAle Brew Fest, now in its third year, and Fem Collective, a local community of female entrepreneurs. She has been sassy about ale for many years, but as she began seeing the local scene evolve, she wanted to support the women involved in it, and now with Beer Week, put a spotlight on the many local innovative brewers and venues riding the craft beer wave.

"We tend to get overshadowed by our neighbors in Palm Beach and Miami," Antonio-Martineau says. "But we have such amazing and differentiating assets that only need a platform to shine, including breweries like Funky Buddha and the new and popular 3 Sons Brewing, both born in the 954. The goal for the week is to bring everyone together as a uniting craft community to celebrate each other and showcase what they have to offer."

The calendar of events also includes Yeasty Brews' release of its Guava Milkshake IPA at some point during the week, along with the introduction of a collaborative brew by Gulf Stream Brewing Company, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, and Tripping Animals Brewing during the Gulf Stream Brewing Company anniversary party on September 21. Other participating businesses are Odd Breed Wild Ales, Craft Beer Cellar, LauderAle, and the Hideaway.

The overall spirit of Beer Week, Antonio-Martineau noted, is about "a population ever-warming to the idea that beer should not only taste like something but taste like something delicious."

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week. Sunday, September 15, through Sunday, September 22, at various locations; gflbeerweek.com.