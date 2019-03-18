Here's What You Can Expect at the Inaugural Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

Event planner Kate Reed, formerly affiliated with the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, began planning the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival after she realized that local restaurant owners and chefs were eager to put together a major event to showcase their offerings. “We were all thinking, 'Why doesn't Broward have its own festival?'"

Now it has one: The inaugural Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival will run March 20 to 24, spotlighting more than 100 of Broward’s local restaurants, craft spirit brands, wineries, and breweries. There will be two special hotel events, a grand tasting on Saturday, and a free family day on Sunday at Hollywood ArtsPark in Fort Lauderdale. A part of the event proceeds will benefit Feeding South Florida.

Reed says that the goal is to introduce the 10,000 people that are expected to attend to the culinary revolution taking place in the county. "Part of the goal is to help local businesses grow," she explains. "People don't necessarily think of Broward... as a culinary scene, but we need to let people know that there are amazing restaurants in the area and that they don't have to leave to get a great meal."