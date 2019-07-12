Here Are the Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months 2019 Participating Restaurants

Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months, formerly known as Crave GFL, returns this fall with specially-created three-course gourmet dinner menus priced from $35 at some of the finest restaurants in South Florida.

More than 50 restaurants will participate in this year's promotion, which runs from August 1 through September 30, coinciding with the long-running Miami Spice further South. This year's participating restaurants are located in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Hallandale, Hollywood, Lighthouse Point, Parkland, Pompano, Weston, and Wilton Manors.

New participants include American Social, AND Fish Kitchen + Bar, Bo’s Beach, and Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, among about a dozen others.

The official 2019 Greater Fort Lauderdale Months website, sunny.org/restaurantmonth, lists participating restaurants. More restaurants are being added daily, so check back for updates. Here is the full lineup of participants up to this point:

