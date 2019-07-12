 


4
Bo's Beach shrimp and grits.
Bo's Beach shrimp and grits.
Libby Vision

Here Are the Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months 2019 Participating Restaurants

Celia Almeida | July 12, 2019 | 9:34am
Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months, formerly known as Crave GFL, returns this fall with specially-created three-course gourmet dinner menus priced from $35 at some of the finest restaurants in South Florida.

More than 50 restaurants will participate in this year's promotion, which runs from August 1 through September 30, coinciding with the long-running Miami Spice further South. This year's participating restaurants are located in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Hallandale, Hollywood, Lighthouse Point, Parkland, Pompano, Weston, and Wilton Manors.

New participants include American Social, AND Fish Kitchen + Bar, Bo’s Beach, and Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, among about a dozen others.

The official 2019 Greater Fort Lauderdale Months website, sunny.org/restaurantmonth, lists participating restaurants. More restaurants are being added daily, so check back for updates. Here is the full lineup of participants up to this point:

  • 15th Street Fisheries
  • 3030 Ocean Restaurant
  • American Social
  • AND Fish Kitchen + Bar
  • The Balcony
  • Bo’s Beach
  • Boathouse at The Riverside
  • Bravo Peruvian Cuisine
  • Brown Dog Eatery
  • Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
  • Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits
  • Cafe Ibiza
  • The Capital Grille
  • Casa Calabria
  • Casa Sensei
  • Chima Steakhouse
  • Coco Asian Bistro & Bar
  • The Cook and The Cork
  • DrYnk Bar & Lounge
  • Eduardo de San Angel
  • El Vez
  • ETARU Hallandale Beach
  • ETARU Las Olas
  • Fresh First
  • III Forks
  • Indian Harbor
  • Ireland's Steakhouse
  • Jackson’s Prime
  • JWB Prime Steak and Seafood
  • Le Bistro
  • Lona Cocina Tequileria
  • Luigi's Tuscan Grill
  • Mastro’s Ocean Club
  • Morton's the Steakhouse
  • Naked Crab
  • Point Royal
  • S3 – Sun Surf Sand
  • Spazio
  • Steak 954
  • Steelpan
  • Sunset Catch
  • The Terrace Grill
  • Tsukuro
  • Vienna Wine Bar
  • Vue on the Water – GALLERYone
  • Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery
  • YOLO
 
Celia Almeida is the managing editor of New Times Broward-Palm Beach and assistant culture editor of Miami New Times. She began covering the arts for New Times in 2016. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

