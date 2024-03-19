Navigation
A Decade of Extraordinary Pizza at Mister O1

Renato Viola's pizza empire: How one chef's passion for perfect pies transformed Miami's dining scene, one crispy crust at a time.
March 19, 2024
Mister O1's classic cheese pizza made with Italian tomato sauce and mozzarella is one of the best in the country.
Mister O1's classic cheese pizza made with Italian tomato sauce and mozzarella is one of the best in the country. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
When Renato Viola envisioned a tiny, windowless pizzeria tucked within an unassuming office building on South Beach, skepticism abounded. A decade later, with 15 Mister O1 locations thriving across Florida, Viola's blend of resilience, skill, and innovative pizza crafting has silenced the doubters. As the original South Beach restaurant — affectionately dubbed the "hidden pizza spot" — approaches its tenth anniversary, chef Viola reflects on the journey with New Times.

"When I first opened the restaurant, people thought that I was crazy. Today, they think I'm a genius," Viola sums it up, with a chuckle.

Viola's story began in Agropoli, Italy, where his family's passion for quality food nurtured his early fascination with pizza. His commitment to the craft earned him two Pizza World Championship titles in Monte Carlo, spotlighting his unique star-shaped "Star Luca" pizza, where fluffy ricotta is tucked into pouches along the edges, accompanied by tomato sauce, mozzarella, and spicy salami. This recognition secured him the O-1 Visa, a prestigious designation in the US reserved for individuals of extraordinary ability, paving his way to Miami with a mission to create unparalleled pizza pies.
click to enlarge
The initial Mister O1 location holds a special place in chef and owner Renato Viola's heart — a hidden spot within an office complex, accessible only to those in the know, with no signage to hint at its presence.
MisterO1 photo
The initial Mister O1 location holds a special place in Viola's heart — a hidden spot within an office complex, accessible only to those in the know, with no signage to hint at its presence. Despite concerns about attracting patrons to such a secluded venue, the restaurant quickly gained a following through word of mouth. Within mere weeks of the opening, the buzz had turned this secret pizzeria into a bustling hotspot.

"Our clientele's enthusiasm sparked our growth. After building our presence in Brickell and Wynwood — where we introduced a pizza-making school — we expanded across the state, including franchises in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Naples, Orlando, and eventually across Texas."

Mister O1's successful formula relies on maintaining high-quality standards and consistency across all 15 locations. Viola's unique flour blend, sourced directly from Italy, and partnerships with premium ingredient suppliers underscore his commitment to quality. "We have a commissary kitchen where our dough is mixed, proofed for 36 hours, and then sent to all our locations to finish proofing on site," he shares when discussing the consistency of his product.

Indeed, diners visiting any of his restaurants will notice that Mister O1's thin-crusted pies always taste the same, are served to the tune of the same '50s rock playlist, and by friendly, attentive staff that makes you everyone at home. "The experience is 100 percent consistent throughout, no matter which Mister O1 you visit," he shares.

When discussing Miami's vibrant pizza scene and the competition it brings, Viola notes the city's rapid culinary growth. "I'm thrilled to see the variety of styles available today, from New York-style to Roman, Detroit, and Neapolitan. It's quite different from a decade ago when pizza was mostly seen as fast food; now, people appreciate it as gourmet fare made with high-quality, fresh ingredients."
click to enlarge
Renato Viola, pizza chef and owner of Mister O1, does his magic with award-winning pies across South Florida and beyond.
MisterO1 photo
In reflecting on the evolution of his menu over the years, Viola acknowledges his initial hesitations about certain toppings rooted in traditional views. However, his commitment to remaining receptive to his diners' preferences led him to broaden his menu significantly. Initially resistant to unconventional toppings like pineapple, Viola eventually yielded to customer demand, introducing a Hawaiian-inspired pizza that quickly became a hit.

This openness has spurred several creative renditions, including topping combinations like burrata with ground coffee beans and Gorgonzola with ginger, as well as the introduction of limited-edition creations like the spicy Caleb Martin pie, spotlighting mozzarella, spicy salami, truffle seasoning, honey, and ranch. "My guiding principle has always been to prioritize the happiness of our guests, making sure it never compromises the integrity of our product," Viola explains.

Discussing what's next, the chef shares that he has expansion plans for Florida bringing new locations to more neighborhoods such as Doral, Miramar, and Pinecrest, further extending the brand into Texas and opening his first locations in Georgia. He has big plans for the tenth anniversary of the South Beach restaurant, taking place in October, though he is keeping them a secret for now. "I want to give back to our guests and our team, so you can expect a big celebration to honor both of them. I am so incredibly thankful to our clientele who believed in us and supported us throughout the years. It is thanks to our guests' support that we have been able to grow and get to where we are."

When questioned about his sense of accomplishment, Viola's response is both humble and optimistic. "The journey's far from over; there's still so much to do and so many opportunities ahead. This is just the beginning," he concludes, his eyes alight with the promise of future endeavors.

Mister O1. 1680 Michigan Ave., Ste. 101, Miami Beach; mistero1.com.
