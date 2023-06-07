 Jimmy Butler's Bigface Coffee to Pop-Up for Miami Heat NBA Finals Game 3 | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Fuel Up for NBA Finals Game 3 in Miami With Jimmy Butler's Bigface Coffee Pop-Up

June 7, 2023 2:51PM

Jimmy Butler's Bigface Coffee will pop up in downtown Miami prior to Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center.
This is an exciting week for Miami Heat fans.

Returning to Miami for Game 3 of the NBA Finals after stealing a victory in Denver, Wednesday night's game at the Kaseya Center looms as a crucial momentum fulcrum.

Win, and the Heat maintain the home-court advantage they wrested from the heavily favored Nuggets with a 111-108 nail-biter in Game 2.

Lose, and the scales tip back in the prohibitive favorite's favor.

Whether you plan to watch the game at a sports bar or at the arena, you, like the Heat, will need to be in top form.

May we suggest a pregame caffeine fuel-up courtesy of Jimmy Butler's Bigface Coffee? You're in luck: Butler's popular, roasted-to-order brand will pop up in downtown Miami tomorrow, offering coffee and merch.

At the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Butler, a passionate coffee aficionado, started brewing by the cup in a French press and selling it to his teammates for $20 a throw. That side hustle soon grew into Bigface, which offers single- and blended-origin coffees from Kenya, Colombia, and other coffee-growing nations.

Fans can visit the "Fuel for the Finals" Bigface Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Bezel Apartments at Miami Worldcenter (650 NE Second Ave., at the pedestrian promenade on NE Seventh Street between NE First and Second avenues) a short walk west of the Kaseya Center.

A Bigface rep promises that fans can fuel up on Bigface coffee drinks, priced from $5 to $14, and purchase limited-edition Bigface apparel at prices ranging from $40 to $130.

You know what would go great with a cup of Bigface coffee? A Miami Heat doughnut from the Salty. Now that's the perfect pregame sugar-caffeine rush combo we all need!

Bigface Coffee Pop-Up. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at at 650 NE Second Ave., Miami; bigfacebrand.com.
