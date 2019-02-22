La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Brings French Bakery Flavors to Fort Lauderdale

A taste of France is just a short walk or drive away at Fort Lauderdale's newly-opened La Boulangerie Boul’Mich. Located in the East part of the city, the French-style, artisanal bakery opened its doors in November, with a Latin twist on light French fare prepared daily by in-house artisans.

"The strategy involved moving north beyond our location in Aventura," says La Boulangerie co-owner Gabriel De Chene. "Fort Lauderdale is a city that we’ve always found charming. There are many foodies in the area who enjoy and value the kind of food that we have to offer."

The eatery's first location was established in Key Biscayne in 1998 and acquired in 2014 by the Villa Sota Group, a five-partner operation that has been overseeing restaurants in North and South America for the past 30 years. With La Boulangerie, the group set out to offer a daily food destination with a friendly feel and an emphasis on ambiance and food quality.

While the Fort Lauderdale location opened just four months ago, De Chene says a new location at the Boca Town Center is already in the works.

De Chene explains that each of its five South Florida locations — in Coral Way, Aventura, Pinecrest, Key Biscayne, and now, Fort Lauderdale — has a personality that reflects its surroundings, but to walk into any of them is to connect with the best of an authentic boulangerie, the mom-and-pop bakeries that are pillars of French cuisine. Boul’Mich is short for Boulevard Saint-Michelle, one of two major streets in the Latin Quarter in Paris, known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops.

In Fort Lauderdale, the café includes pleasant indoor and outdoor areas, both decked out in a vintage, industrial-style decor that incorporates a calm and elegant design through the use of wood, metal, and other materials. Guests can either order at the counter by the displays or grab a table and be treated to a sit-down experience.

The menu offers a subtle fusion of French, Latin, and American offerings. For breakfast there's an assortment of options like granola in a bowl with low fat yogurt and strawberry ($9.95), Norwegian Benedictine with smoked salmon, sautéed onions and capers ($14.95), the Manhattan omelette with sautéed potatoes, artichoke and tomato ($12.95), and the Croque Madame, an open French baguette with Black Forest ham and swiss cheese baked under two fried eggs with a touch of Béchamel sauce ($13.65). The shop also turns out French-style gourmet sandwiches like the California Style with oven roasted turkey, homemade hummus, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, and spinach ($12.65), the brie and roasted almonds served with romaine lettuce and raspberry jam ($11.95) and low-fat options like the Triple Delight, with slices of avocado, tomato, lettuce, fresh boiled eggs, and olive oil ($11.95).

The list of salads includes the Lyon with mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, almonds, orange, and goat cheese ($11.95) and the niçoise with romaine lettuce, tomato, potatoes, boiled eggs, haricot vert, anchovies, black olives and tuna with Dijon dressing ($12.55).

And the fresh-from-the-oven bakery goods selection includes classic French delicacies like quiche ($7.95) and buttery, light-as-air apple and chocolate croissants ($3.95). There are also elephant ears and alfajores, which are dulce de leche sandwich cookies ($0.85 each). Both pair perfectly with American iced coffee ($1.95), cafe au lait ($4.25), or the fresh squeezed orange juice ($4.55).

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. 2364 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-5570; laboulangerieusa.com. Open 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.