South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
An array of gourmet Mexican popsicles at Morelia, which opens its first shop in Broward Friday in Hollywood.
An array of gourmet Mexican popsicles at Morelia, which opens its first shop in Broward Friday in Hollywood.
Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Morelia Gourmet Paletas Offering Free Pops at New Hollywood Shop

Teri Berg | January 10, 2020 | 11:29am
Pick it, dip it, top it. A million different popsicle flavors are possible at Morelia Gourmet Paletas, opening today in Hollywood.

The Coral Gables-based gourmet paletas shop is giving away more than 1,000 pops during its grand-opening weekend today, January 10, and Saturday, January 11. Starting at 12:30 p.m. both days, Morelia in Hollywood — located at 1919 Hollywood Blvd. — will serve up free pops in 16 flavors, among them Sicilian pistachio, mango, Belgian chocolate, and fresh banana with Nutella filling.

The handcrafted ice pops feature whole pieces of fruit and even entire cookies — making the popular cookies 'n' cream pop not only delicious but a thing of beauty. There are three basic paletas to choose from — water-based, cream-based, and filled. Once you've got your canvas, you can get creative with an array of dips, toppings, and extras.

The hand-crafted ice pops are eye candy, bursting with color and featuring whole pieces of fruit and even entire cookies — making the popular cookies 'n' cream pop not only delicious but a thing of beauty.

A hit in Coral Gables since former software project manager Gilbert Arismendi and his partners opened their first Morelia in October 2016, the Mexican ice pop shop now has five locations with the opening in Hollywood. Other stores are located in Wynwood in Miami, Aventura Mall, and Surfside.

Additional stores are in the works for 2020, according to a statement released Friday, including a second Aventura location along with Doral, Coconut Grove, and Lincoln Road. All are expected to open by spring.

Free popsicles at the Hollywood store's grand opening are one-per-person, first-come-first-served, while supplies last, and additional dips and toppings will cost regular prices. Sign up on eventbrite.com to redeem your complimentary paleta.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas. 1919 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; 954-374-8930; paletasmorelia.com.

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

